Coach Conversation | Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Marshall: The best trait of Amanda? She’s very well-rounded, and when it comes down to it, it’s just her experience, in my opinion, and her power — she just has such overwhelming power to go along with that experience. She knows how to implement her will in fights.

For Irene, it’s her striking — she’s got crisp striking, and it’s serious, but we’ll have to see.