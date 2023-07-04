COACH CONVERSATION | MORENO VS PANTOJA 2

Nicksick: I think (the fact that Pantoja has beaten Moreno twice) is part of the X factor. Both guys being in there — even if one of these fights is an exhibition, kind of, on The Ultimate Fighter — knowing a guy, feeling a guy means something.

For Moreno, it’s as a motivational factor like, ‘This guy has beaten me twice, but those don’t matter in terms of where I’m at today.’ I think that’s a motivator for him to go out there and prove everybody wrong in that regard. On the flip side for Pantoja, I think he’s comfortable knowing he’s been in there with a guy like Moreno, and has caught him, has maybe seen some holes in his game, and try to look to exploit that in terms of having some mind control over him.

One Coaching Curiosity

Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.

Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention to once the fight gets underway.

So what is that one thing in this matchup?

Nicksick: What has Brandon been doing, coaching-wise, consistently? I know Hector Vasquez isn’t coaching him now. I know he’s got (Jorge) Capetillo and Sayif Saud, but I don’t know how that works out. I’m wondering if he’s been running his own camp. Who has been there for him because that’s something that can really affect him.

Just what has been going on consistency-wise, because “Parrumpa” (Marcos DaMatta) and Pantoja have been working together for a long time. I’m just curious about what Brandon has put together and who is putting the pieces together for him.

Chartier: I’m interested to see if Pantoja comes out and tries to put the pedal to the metal in the first round to try to get him out of there. I’m interested to see if he risks that, because in the past, he has gotten him out of there, and he’s been able to get other tough guys out there.

Is he willing to risk that after seeing Moreno’s durability over the years, his ability to come back from adversity, and because this is a five-round fight? Is he willing to come out and try to be that guy? I’m pumped to see how the first three minutes go.