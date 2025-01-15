Coach Conversation | Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov

I think the belief they have in their system, their training partners, in their coaches, with Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and his dad — the belief they have in what they do, it’s almost like every time they fight, they’re fighting their little brother, and you’re not gonna lose to your little brother. I think the confidence he has in his skill set and his lineage could be second-to-none, and it’s not just him, either; it’s that whole group.

That’s the biggest thing that stands out to me because he’s gotten hurt in fights and been able to overcome it.

Kyte: I like that you led with the cardio and the conditioning for Merab ahead of the wrestling, because I think our tendency is to identify the skill ahead of everything else and just go, “It’s his wrestling.”

UFC 311 MAIN EVENT: Makhachev Erases All Doubt | Tsarkukyan's Journey | Coach Conversation

But I think what makes him as good as he is, is that if you told him just before he took the last step into the cage, “By the way, we’ve changed this to 50 rounds,” he’d be like, “Great!” because he has the conditioning to do it.

He’s not necessarily a guy that takes you down and keeps you down, smothers you; he’s not a suffocating grappler. He delights in dumping you over and over and over and taxing your system, and he can do it because he’s got the conditioning to do it. How many fighters have we seen where they hit two or three takedowns in a round or they get on top for a bit, they had to work a little to get there, and after that, they’re just gassed?