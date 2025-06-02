Coach Conversation | Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

In advance of Saturday’s UFC 316 bantamweight championship rematch between titleholder Merab Dvalishvili and ex-champ “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Kyte called up on Tyson Chartier, head coach of the New England Cartel, to offer up his insights into how this weekend’s main event sequel could shake out.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: We’re running it back on Saturday — Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 for the bantamweight title. What’s the best trait of the champ and what’s the best trait of the challenger?

Chartier: At this point, I feel like for Merab I have to say it’s his confidence. It was always his cardio — in terms of a physical trait, it’s his cardio, his conditioning — but now I think he’s on one of the best bantamweight runs of all time.

You’ve got Umar (Nurmagomedov), O’Malley, (Henry) Cejudo, (Petr) Yan, (Jose) Aldo, and (Marlon) Moraes; that’s a frickin’ pretty good winning streak. You’ve got WSOF champion, champion in the UFC, champion in the UFC, champion in the UFC, champion in the UFC, and then the guy everybody said was going to be a champion in the UFC; the boogeyman of the division. So I think it’s his confidence.

He seems so strong and mentally tough right now that I don’t think it matters who you put in front of him; he fully believes there is no way he can lose.