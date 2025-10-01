Coach Conversation | Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen

Championship fights are layered battles with the competitors stepping into the Octagon operating at the highest level in their respective weight classes. Breaking down how these pivotal contests could possibly play out is a challenging venture, which is why UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte has taken to enlisting the help of some of the sharpest minds in the sport to help dissect these critical contests.
With bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili set to make his third title defense this weekend in a fascinating bout with standout contender Cory Sandhagen, Kyte called upon New England Cartel leader Tyson Chartier to break down the pairing and help set the stage for what we might see this weekend as UFC 320 rolls into T-Mobile Arena.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: Bantamweight title fight — Merab Davlishvili and Cory Sandhagen. What’s the best trait of each guy?
Nicksick: Obviously for Merab, it’s his cardio and his wrestling, but at this point, I think it’s his confidence too. I think he’s on provably the best run of any bantamweight in the history of the sport. If you look at the guys he’s beaten, it’s a who’s who, and even the “nobodies” that he beat (are solid wins).
He beat John Dodson, Cody Stamann is a solid win, beat Marlon Moraes, and then it’s Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, Umar (Nurmagomedov), Sean again, and now he’s fighting Sandhagen? Is there anyone in the UFC that has ever had a better run than this in any weight class?
Kyte: Hmmm… that’s a really great question and I’m gonna have to take some time with it.
Chartier: It’s champion, undefeated Dagestani contender, champion, champion and Olympic gold medalist, champion, champion G.O.A.T. at ’45, champion in World Series of Fighting that was a scary guy at the time; he’s literally just fighting champs.
Kyte: The only person that might be in the same range is Jon (Jones) when he got the belt because it was (Ryan) Bader, Shogun (Rua), Rampage (Jackson), (Lyoto) Machida, Rashad (Evans), and then Vitor (Belfort) and Chael (Sonnen) before the first fight with (Alexander Gustafson).
It doesn’t have to be clean or even that effective in terms of damage and landing — it’s just that he’s always putting something out there for you to deal with, mixing things up, and when you look at a fight like this against Chimaev, that ability to make him work, force him to be a little more defensive, and maintain that output into the third, fourth, fifth rounds could be a big positive for him.
But Anderson (Silva) never had that kind of run, and Merab’s run could very well be the best ever, and it’s a little weird we’re not talking about it in those terms right now.
Chartier: I think it’s getting overlooked because there isn’t a real clear contender. Umar did a little, but even when he got the title fight, people weren’t sure he was ready for a title shot because he hadn’t beaten many ranked guys.
Kyte: He hasn’t had his real foil. It was supposed to be Sean, I think, but he just dominated. The way he’s dominating people makes it feel like what he’s doing is less special.
Chartier: And the fact that he weaponizes his cardio devalues his actual technique in some peoples’ eyes because it’s “He’s just tiring them out and in a 3-round fight, he would have lost to Umar.” Sure, but it wasn’t a 3-round fight.
Kyte: The fact that he submitted Sean last time feels important.
Chartier: I think every time there’s an excuse to diminish what he’s doing, but it’s a weird division right now because there isn’t a clear frontrunner. After he beat O’Malley, you didn’t know that Umar was next; you thought he was, but again, he’d only beaten one or two ranked guys, and then it’s Sean O’Malley again, when he wasn’t won since they fought?
Kyte: It’s the same as Cory now — he make sense…
Chartier: He beat “Figgy” (Deiveson Figueiredo) with an injury, lost to Umar, a very boring win over Rob Font, and a split with “Chito” (Marlon Vera).
Kyte: That shouldn’t have been a split, but I get what you’re saying. There hasn’t been anybody that has been undeniable. There hasn't been a Merab to challenge Merab yet. There’s not a guy that has won five straight, six straight — there is, Mario Bautista, but he hasn’t gotten into the thick of things yet.
If he beats Umar next month, we might be talking about 10-fight winning streak and title shot for Mario Bautista, but we can talk about that later.
Chartier: Yeah, so I think for Merab, it’s the streak that he’s on — the confidence, the cardio, and the wrestling.
For Sandhagen, this is gonna sound weird, but I think it’s his confidence going into this fight. He has a different demeanor than he’s had in the past. I think he’s coming into this more prepared and more like a veteran. The last time (he fought for the title) it was a knee-jerk reaction — “Okay, I’ll fight you on five weeks notice in Abu Dhabi” — and fought like he had to get on Yan right away and got tired.
I think this time he’s almost playing with house money; like he has nothing to lose. It’s “Okay, I’m gonna go against The Boogeyman, but I’m not scared though.” He looks loose on Instagram, he’s got a new team around him (compared to last time he fought for gold), which will give him more confidence, and I don’t think he’s as scared of the wrestling as a lot of these other guys were.
I think he’s ready for that gritty battle and I don’t think he’s gonna get frustrated by it.
Kyte: Yeah, I agree with all of that. I think he's settled and confident in the people he has around him, what that has done for his game, and that instills some real confidence in you.
When you mention the confidence with Merab, generally speaking, how different is an athlete in camp, as they’re preparing, as they’re going out on the night when they’re just so confident in everything they’re doing?
Chartier: A confident fighter is a loose fighter in camp, so they’re less prone to injury, more confident in the sessions, so you’re gonna get more out of them in every session because they’re confident in what you’re saying, they’re confident in themselves, confident that the game plan is gonna work.
When you have a fighter that has that confidence and that self-belief, all those little hiccups that happen in camp, they just roll off your back and don’t matter — “We’re good” — versus when you’re lacking that confidence, uncertainty creeps in and when those little things happen, it’s “I knew it. I knew this was gonna happen.” Everything changes and your confidence declines more and more.
It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy: your lack of confidence leads to the things you were worried about happening happening more because you’re not operating from that place of confidence, and then your attitude creates more downfalls and more hiccups, which leads to more “see, this is why I thought that,” and it just breeds a great lack of confidence.
Confident fighters are a gem.
Kyte: Merab is working on earned confidence right now too because he’s done all the things, continued to improve, continued to show new wrinkles — he got through the Umar fight after putting himself in a position where he needed to win the final three rounds, and came out and did it.
I spoke with him the other day and it’s impressive to see just how dialed in he is these days.
Path to Victory
Kyte: What does each of these guys need to do on Saturday in order to get a win and leave as the bantamweight champion?
Chartier: I think Merab is just what he always does: come forward, mix in takedowns, control the pace of the fight and don’t stop. His big thing right now is that he’s fighting to finish, whereas before he was controlling, and the emphasis is getting to that next level if finishing guys; taking bites when there is something to bite.
As long as he doesn’t get caught up in looking for the finish and continues doing what he’s been doing — apply the pressure, take what he gives you, but be relentless — that’s what he’s got to do; just stick to what got him there.
With Sandhagen, again, it’s gonna sound crazy, but I think you’ve gotta mix in wrestling yourself; he can’t go out there and just look to counter-wrestle.
Against some of the best strikers in the world, we’ve seen that you can’t win against Merab if you’re just counter-wrestling and looking to strike. I think you’ve got to get on offense, come at Merab, mix some wrestling of your own, create some scrambles, and strike off those scrambles. Maybe you mix in a takedown and you get a good spot. Cory’s got good jiu jitsu, maybe he’ll be able to get Merab in some bad spots, but he’s only going to be able to get him there if he mixes in some wrestling himself.
Cory scrambled really well against Umar — he got held down for too long, but he was never in any really bad positions. We know he can scramble back to his feet, so I feel like he should have the confidence to know “even if I get taken down, I can get back up,” plus Merab’s not known for just holding people down with pressure; he lets you back up.
So I really think Cory needs to mix in offensive wrestling. I think he has to make Merab start defending, start to think about your offense, and then maybe you get him off his game a little bit.
Kyte: I think the first person that genuinely tries to wrestle Merab will surprise him and have success, and I think Cory is the dude that could try to do it, 100 percent.
X Factor
Kyte: What’s the x-factor in this one? What’s one thing that could swing this fight in either direction?
Chartier: I think it’s whether Cory tries to wrestle. I don’t see him winning this fight if he doesn’t commit to wrestling. I think it will be Merab coming forward, drawing out the spinning stuff, the flying knees, and then hitting takedowns off poor positioning.
I think the x-factor is whether or not Cory is willing to go in there and try to test his wrestling. I think he knows he has to, and I think he will; I think he will.
Kyte: So to me, we always talk with Merab and any of these guys that are wrestlers, big on forward pressure how you’ve got to be up the center line — kicks up the middle, knees up the middle, uppercuts and stuff like that. Cory is the first guy where that is just part of his arsenal anyways and he’s really good, really comfortable with it.
I’m curious to see if that slows Merab down at all, gives him a little pause to where he’s got to rein it in a little because you get thinking, “This dude will jump in place and knee me straight in the face.” Get him thinking that he can’t just drop down and rush forward.
I’m fascinated by this fight. I can’t wait for it.
Chartier: It’s gonna be a good one.
Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Do you have a curiosity point here, something that piques your interest?
Chartier: I think with all the talk about Merab being a finisher now — “We’re coaching him to finish” — does that effect his pressuring style? Does he take more risks? Merab’s not a risk-taker in these fights — he does what he does, controls you, and he’s perfectly fine working bell-to-bell.
Now does he take more chances? Is he gonna take more risks because he’s trying to finish. You see that sometimes with guys where it’s “Oh, I don’t have to go 25 minutes? I can just submit them? That’s way easier!” and then they start being told, “You’re a finisher! You’re a finisher! You’re so good!” and they go in there and drop for a guillotine and get stuck on their back.
Do you go for a rear naked choke that isn’t there and get dumped off the top? Or do you go for the knockout, get out of position, and get taken down? So I’m interested to see if the emphasis on changing his style to make him a finisher has any effect on his decision-making in the fight?
Kyte: Man, that is such a good one, because we’ve seen it so many times, and the finishing has been such a major talking point and then he did it against Sean.
Chartier: I call it the Josh Koscheck Effect when I’m talking to my guys: you’re this stud wrestler that gets a knockout and now you don’t want to wrestle because “this is way easier and people love it!” It’s intoxicating and forces you to get away from what your core competency is.
So I’m interested to see if there is an effect there.
Kyte: I really wanna see what these first couple rounds look like and how it impacts the demeanor of each guy.
If Merab comes out and goes up 2-0, how does Cory react? But if it’s the opposite and he comes out and has success early, what does Merab look like? Does it shift him demeanor at all? And what does Cory look like up 2-0 and gaining confidence?
Those early rounds — the more we talk about these fights, the more I watch these fights, the more stuff like confidence and the importance of early rounds really resonates with me as such a crucial component of these fights because it sets the tone for everything.
Chartier: Momentum is a real thing, and some people don’t make good nails.
Everyone in MMA is good being the hammer, but some people, when they become a nail, they stay a nail. The people that can go from being a nail to getting back to being the hammer? Those are the champions. They’re the ones that can figure out, “I was a nail last round, but I have to go be a hammer now.”
The guys that never quite make it, the minute they become a nail, they stay a nail.
Kyte: That’s a really great way to put it, and feels like the right way to wrap things up. Thanks for this!
Chartier: No problem.
