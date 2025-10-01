Coach Conversation | Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen

With bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili set to make his third title defense this weekend in a fascinating bout with standout contender Cory Sandhagen, Kyte called upon New England Cartel leader Tyson Chartier to break down the pairing and help set the stage for what we might see this weekend as UFC 320 rolls into T-Mobile Arena.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Bantamweight title fight — Merab Davlishvili and Cory Sandhagen. What’s the best trait of each guy?

Nicksick: Obviously for Merab, it’s his cardio and his wrestling, but at this point, I think it’s his confidence too. I think he’s on provably the best run of any bantamweight in the history of the sport. If you look at the guys he’s beaten, it’s a who’s who, and even the “nobodies” that he beat (are solid wins).

He beat John Dodson, Cody Stamann is a solid win, beat Marlon Moraes, and then it’s Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, Umar (Nurmagomedov), Sean again, and now he’s fighting Sandhagen? Is there anyone in the UFC that has ever had a better run than this in any weight class?