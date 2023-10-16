Coach Conversation | Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?

Madden: For Islam, when I look at him as a striking coach, I don’t think he has any outstanding qualities. I think he does a really great job of staying within himself — he’s really good at what he does, he keeps it simple — so from that perspective, there isn’t a ton to write home about.

I don’t even think it’s his wrestling (that is his best trait) — it’s his positional work on the ground. Once he gets you there, like in Round 4 of Islam-Volk I, you’re not going anywhere. I don’t even put him amongst the elite wrestlers right now, but his positional work on the ground is his best trait and we can see that through the finishes he’s racked up in that division, and what he did to Volk in their first fight, in the fourth round.

For Volk, I think being a product of Joe Lopez and the City Kickboxing crew, it’s his stance-switching and his footwork.