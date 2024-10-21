Coach Conversation | Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

Athletes
Ahead of every championship fight, UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one the sharpest coaching minds in the sport to break down the action and provide UFC fans with insights into each championship pairing from the men who spend their days getting these elite athletes prepared to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
In advance of this weekend’s featherweight title clash between defending champ Ilia Topuria and current BMF titleholder and ex-featherweight ruler Max Holloway , Kyte called upon TUF alum and UFC veteran Eliot Marshall, who now serves as the co-owner and head instructor at Easton Training Center in Denver to provide his thoughts on four points of interest heading into this fascinating championship headliner at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: Let’s get into this — what’s the best trait of Ilia Topuria and what’s the best trait of Max Holloway?
Marshall: For Ilia, it’s his patience, his power, and his timing.
How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region | Main Card At A Special Time: 2pm ET / 11am PT
My opinion on Max Holloway is that it’s that dog, that willingness to just engage and die. What he did with (Justin) Gaethje at the end (of their fight at UFC 300), there was zero reason for that.
Kyte: I wrote something about it recently and said that exact same thing: he pulled that stuff out when he’s up 3-1, at worst, and he’s already won that round, there are 12 seconds left and he’s like (makes Max Holloway point to ground motion).
Marshall: He’s up and the fifth round is over!
Kyte: It’s “I’m gonna give you the chance to land a massive shot, and if you do, you win.”
UFC 308 Countdown | Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
UFC 308 Countdown | Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
/
Marshall: There was so much at risk in that 10 seconds, and he literally just gave Gaethje a chance, but that sums up who he is.
Now look, that was a little luck; that’s God repaying him for entertaining us. They’re just swinging and zigging and zagging, and Gaethje zigged as Max was zagging and that was it.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
That wasn’t skill — hold on; I’ll say this about that: Gaethje was slower and beaten down in that moment, so probably didn’t move as crisply and as quickly as he possibly could because of all the other things Max had done through skill throughout those five rounds.
Kyte: The 24 minutes and 50 seconds before hand is why he’s more vulnerable to that shot.
Marshall: But Max always does that. Max is always willing. Max is a dog.
Kyte: I feel like the only time we didn’t really see it was the third fight with Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) and who knows? Sometimes you turn up and it’s not your night, you’re not firing, and you can’t pull it out. He got beaten clearly in that fight.
Marshall: He got beaten in that fight, but maybe Volk is his kryptonite. Styles make fights.
Kyte: 100 percent, and up until February, nobody had beaten that dude at featherweight in the UFC, so it’s not like he lost to some scrub. He’s got four losses in the last 11 years: three of them are to Volk, who was the pound-for-pound No. 1 and the other one was he went up to lightweight and fought (Dustin) Poirier.
Marshall: On short notice.
Kyte: Yeah. And he lost the fight, but it was competitive.
Marshall: So he took a fight on short notice against the No. 1 contender, a weight class above, and lost a decision, and he lost three decisions to the best guy at featherweight that has ever done it? Got it.
So this is the guy we’re talking about, and if you’re gonna ask who is the second best featherweight to ever do it, it’s probably him.
Kyte: There are a lot of people who will be really mad when they read this that say, “You’re forgetting Jose Aldo,” but we’re not forgetting Jose Aldo. He’s terrific. He’s No. 3.
Marshall: He didn’t have the competition in the WEC that now exists in the UFC at 145 pounds. Not knocking him, but what we have now? The competition is so much better. I hate doing this because we’re knocking the third best ever to do it in that division.
Kyte: Right. He’s third. There have been how many, and he’s No. 3; relax. Okay, back to it.
When you say it’s those three things for Topuria — patience, power, and timing — what is it that makes them stand out? We see the power when he puts people out, but when it comes to the patience and the precision, it feels a little uncanny to me compared to a lot of these folks.
Marshall: Remember when Anderson (Silva) used to do it in the first round? He would do it with movement and he’d joke around a little bit, where Topuria just does it so much better.
Full Fight | Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski
/
He’s staying in his stance, staying solid, putting some reads out there, and gaining a lot of information — watching how you move and react — and then he goes for the kill. One shot. He’s so hard to do anything against because he’s so patient as well. You can’t get your offense going because he’s doing all this while putting some forward pressure on, so you always have to worried about this massive power that is coming your way.
It’s different than how Anderson did it, which was all footwork and movement and he let the other person attack. Topuria does it with this forward pressure, but not actually striking a lot.
Kyte: It’s walking you down. You’ve got to be worried about the hands, obviously, but he’s also a very good wrestler and he’s terrific on the ground, so you’re just stuck worrying about all these things while he’s also not giving you a ton of opportunities to throw.
Sean (Madden) and I talked about this in the last Coach Conversation regarding counter fighters that get stuck just constantly waiting because you’re never given the opportunity to go. Topuria feels like the guy that absolutely works those people, because you’re just stuck waiting and missing your spot.
Marshall: And then you’re out.
Max Holloway Gym Interview | UFC 308
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Max Holloway Gym Interview | UFC 308
/
Kyte: I think he’s been great, obviously. I think there was some hesitation for some people after the Josh Emmett fight, but it’s a very good win.
Marshall: You don’t show up as Superman every night, but can you still get the win? Can you still figure out how to win on your off nights?
This is what makes champions champions. This is what separates the Andersons and the GSPs and the Jon Joneses from everyone else, where it’s “I’m in a dogfight here; can I figure this out?”
The Emmett fight wasn’t a dogfight, but on your worst nights, can you still…
Kyte: If your worst night is 50-45 against Josh Emmett, that’s pretty okay.
Marshall: Right, but this is what separates the best. Let’s just say he was a little off that night; okay — he still dusted him!
Path to Victory for Each Fighter
Kyte: Everyone would love a 10-second knockout or a quick submission, but that’s not often how these things go, especially not at the championship level. Instead, it’s usually the competitor that has crafted the better game plan and did the better job of executing things inside the Octagon that comes away with their hand raised and the gold around their waist.
So, how does either man get it done on Saturday night?
Marshall: The path to victory? Max? Put that pace on him, dog! Put that f***** pace on him that just tends to break people; everyone except Volk. Everyone at ’45, but Volk.
Topuria? I think if Topuria wrestles too much he’s gonna get tired.
How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region | Main Card At A Special Time: 2pm ET / 11am PT
Kyte: I agree. I think this is tricky. I’ve been trying to figure this out for a couple days now knowing we were doing this.
I think it has to be a real combo platter of things.
Marshall: I was about to say, “Catch him early with a big shot and make Max hesitate after that,” but Max is too much of a dog for that; he’s not gonna care.
Kyte: You would normally think exactly that — get him early and put him away somewhere in the next couple rounds — but Max has never been stopped.
Marshall: The reason I would say catch him early and hurt him is I don’t think he’s gonna put him away, right, but that would change how Max did the fight moving forward. But Max isn’t gonna change. Max doesn’t give a f***!
I think for Topuria, he has to do what he does and not get hit a lot.
Kyte: He needs to be the faster guy. It needs to be combinations when you get into those exchanges, low kicks always help, wrestle a little.
Marshall: What Volk did really well was he switches up his tempo and he switches up his stances, but that’s not Topuria. I don’t know. I’ve been thinking all weekend knowing I have to answer this question, and…
Kyte: It’s weird because he absolutely has a great opportunity to win this fight, but when you try to articulate it and lay it out, it’s tough because you don’t just wanna say, “He’s gonna knock out Max Holloway.”
Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Exchange Words Ahead Of UFC 308
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Exchange Words Ahead Of UFC 308
/
If he does, all the power in the world to him, but I can’t sit here and say that’s gonna happen.
Marshall: That’s not the path to victory. “Catch him with the shot!” That’s not a path.
Kyte: At least not at ’45 and not against Max Holloway.
I feel like this is one where he’s got to be the craftier guy; he’s gotta be the slicker guy. I absolutely think he can be, but there is — as you said — a dog standing in front of him that is going to be coming after him.
Marshall: I think he’s got to mix in some clinches to tire Max out. Not even go for the takedown — if it comes, great, and you can let him right back up. He can’t fight too hard to hold him down because that’s exhausting and Max is so hard to hold down.
But you can tire him out on the fence. You can knee his legs, you can slow down his movement, kick his arms so they’re slower.
Kyte: If you drag him down, you can look for stuff out of that front headlock series, see if you can catch something, because that’s what he’s best with.
Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments
/
Marshall: Obviously anything can happen, as always, but you’re not banking on that s***.
Max’s path to victory is easy, you know it; it’s what he’s done to everyone else. The way Topuria wins is not the way you beat Max Holloway historically. He might be able to and we’re gonna wait and see and find out.
And if he does, you and I will text each other and be like, “Well, that was impressive!”
Kyte: But the idea of Topuria pressuring forward, making Max hesitate and not throw is hard to picture, especially after what we saw from Max at UFC 300.
Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Marshall: This is one of those things where I’m not saying Topuria can’t win — I’m not saying that at all — but nailing down how is difficult.
Here’s what I’ll say: Option 1, we’re gonna be shocked that Topuria actually knocks Max out. Option 2, Max is either gonna dust him like he was dusting Gaethje, minus the knockout at the end, or, Option 3, it’s super close and I think it’s most likely the third one, but those feel like the three possible outcomes of this fight.
X Factor
Kyte: If there was one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?
Marshall: We don’t know if Topuria is a dog or not.
Kyte: There are so many questions about this kid. It’s great. I love it.
Marshall: We haven’t seen him tested. He’s had tough fights, he’s fought tough guys, but we need to see the dog in you.
Kyte: He’s one of those guys where he’s talking it, but we need to see it. Putting featherweight champ in the bio and then backing it up is some high-quality bravado, but let’s see it here, too.
Do you think Topuria has that dog in him? From what you’ve seen of him, do you think it’s there?
Marshall: He’s not Max Holloway, I will say that. What was his life like in Georgia? That’s what I need to know.
Kyte: He moved with his family to Spain when he was 15, after moving to Georgia from Germany when he was five.
Marshall: I’m leaning towards him having a little above the normal level of dog in him. I don’t know enough about his life so I can’t answer this question as completely and effectively as I would like, but when you look at the Khabibs of the world, when you look at the Dagestan guys, their lives were tough.
Matt Brown overdosed and died. “Cowboy” nearly died. It’s these life experiences, man.
Kyte: I’m so curious to see.
Marshall: Look at how many fights Max took to get to the title. Look at Anderson — he fought an entire career before he got to the UFC and got the title.
You look at some of these guys and again — maybe he does; he absolutely could (have that dog in him), but six fights before the title? One hard one and then the champ? They’re all hard, but they’re not all Top 10 guys.
And then after you get to the top, do you still have (that same drive)? We don’t know any of this with him.
Kyte: This is why it’s such an interesting fight.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.
Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention to once the fight gets underway.
So what is that one thing in this matchup?
Marshall: I wanna see if Topuria can make Max hesitate like he does to everyone else; like what you and Sean were talking about with counter fighters and it’s “there was my spot!” because that’s probably his path, right? And then maybe close the distance off that; mix up that style of fighting so Max can never get going.
Full Fight | Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje
/
Because if Max gets into his rhythm and puts you on his pace, there is no one in the world that is beating him.
That’s what Volk did to stop him — he didn’t let him get there.
Kyte: Messed up the zones, messed up the timing; came all the way in at times, he was all the way out at times, he’s longer than you think he is.
Marshall: I wanna see if he can do it because that’s what he’s gonna try; he’s not gonna come out and change his style. He’s the champ and it’s worked and he just knocked out Volk, so there is no way he’s changing his style.
How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region | Main Card At A Special Time: 2pm ET / 11am PT
Kyte: Right.
Marshall: He’s the champ and he hasn’t lost — why in the f*** would you think you’ve gotta do something different?
Kyte: But it makes for a really interesting question and fight.
Marshall: Yeah, because Max is gonna come out and do what he does! You know this!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.