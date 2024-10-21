Coach Conversation | Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

Kyte: Let’s get into this — what’s the best trait of Ilia Topuria and what’s the best trait of Max Holloway?

Marshall: For Ilia, it’s his patience, his power, and his timing.

My opinion on Max Holloway is that it’s that dog, that willingness to just engage and die. What he did with (Justin) Gaethje at the end (of their fight at UFC 300), there was zero reason for that.

Kyte: I wrote something about it recently and said that exact same thing: he pulled that stuff out when he’s up 3-1, at worst, and he’s already won that round, there are 12 seconds left and he’s like (makes Max Holloway point to ground motion).

Marshall: He’s up and the fifth round is over!

Kyte: It’s “I’m gonna give you the chance to land a massive shot, and if you do, you win.”