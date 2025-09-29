Coach Conversation | Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2

I think for Ankalaev, his strength is the ability to wrestle. His ability to control distance, stay out of harm's way, stay out of the power shots from Alex — his level changes and his feints; he can close the distance at any point in time, which doesn’t allow Alex to use his power.

Kyte:I certainly agree with you on both of those, and I think one of the things with Ankalaev that is so fascinating is that we think of him as primarily as a wrestler because he’s Dagestani, because he’s got that in his tool kit, but it’s almost just there as a threat; it’s just there as the thing you have to be aware of because if he wants to and when he chooses to, he can get inside, get you to the ground, but he’s happy just having you think about it the whole time.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

It’s not Merab (Dvalishvili) where he’s chasing you the whole time, trying to get you down or even guys that exclusively want to be in the clinch, looking for takedowns; it’s just that you have to be thinking about the whole time because he can (wrestle) and I think that creates a different challenge than when it is a guy like Merab where it’s just “He’s gonna come 15 times a round.”

Castillo:Yeah, I definitely agree. I think his ability to fight southpaw and orthodox rally changes the game too because he can shoot from different stances, from open stances. And because he can go southpaw, it takes away the power of the calf kick from Alex.

In the first fight, he did a good job of staying on the outside and doing a better job of hand-fighting, level-changing, and keeping Alex guessing. I was surprised he was able to keep him on his back foot for the majority of the fight. If he wanted to, he could have stayed in the cage and fought that fight, but he didn’t.