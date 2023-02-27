Coach Conversation | Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

For UFC 285, Kyte called upon Eliot Marshall, co-owner and head instructor at Easton Training Center in Denver, Colorado, and Tyson Chartier, the head coach of the New England Cartel to provide their thoughts on four points heading into the main event clash for the vacant UFC heavyweight title between the returning Jon Jones and former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Marshall: For Jon Jones it’s his Fight IQ — he’s so smart! He’s not singularly phenomenal at any of the disciplines — he’s not the best at anything — but how he puts things together… I think it’s him and GSP that put a fight together the best.

Ciryl Gane, it’s his movement at heavyweight; his movement combined with his power because he can sting you. He moves so well, and he can sting you.