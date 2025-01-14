Coach Conversation | Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan 2

Championship fights are layered battles, with the competitors stepping into the Octagon operating at the highest level in their respective weight classes. Breaking down how these pivotal contests could possibly play out is a challenging venture, which is why UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte has taken to enlisting the help of some of the sharpest minds in the sport to help dissect these critical contests.
For Saturday’s lightweight championship clash between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Kyte enlists Easton Muay Thai striking coach Sean Madden to break down the elite pairing and try to determine how the fight may play out.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: Let’s get into this — what are the best traits of each guy?
Madden: I mean, Islam it has to be his dominance in his grappling, especially his wall wrestling.
For me as a striking coach, his striking is getting better and better each fight — he hurt Dustin (Poirier) in the last fight, he head-kicks (Alexander Volkanovski) in the fight before that, and that was not on anyone’s bingo card, I don’t think. His striking is very meat and potatoes, but he’s very good at what he does and that fits very well with their training philosophies.
Kyte: It’s expensive steakhouse meat and potatoes, though; classy restaurant meat and potatoes, not what I can put on a plate.
Madden: Yeah. If you’ve got someone that is going to be a stereotypical, in-the-box southpaw kickboxer, I’m gonna point them to Islam, but man, he’s really f***ing good at it and he’s really effective. I don’t want to understate his ability to strike and how good he’s getting at the striking game, but obviously his grappling is still the top, and it’s the top in terms of the majority of the roster, too.
Kyte: Well, I think the striking has had a chance to get better and is better as a byproduct of you having to be worried about everything else. He’s able to — it creates a looseness, creates some ease because “I can do this because if he looks to wrestle, I can anti-wrestle or scramble and get myself back up, so I can be as aggressive as I want to be striking.”
Madden: That’s the Justin Gaethje approach to me, at the full end of the spectrum, where he’s gonna throw everything with every ounce of his soul because he knows no one is taking him down either. If he is the pendulum swung all the way to the end, I would bring Islam a little more towards the center, but you’re exactly right: who’s taking him down?
The other thing too is that everyone he’s fighting is already thinking about the wrestling before he wrestles, and that’s naturally going to open up opportunities on the feet, and that makes his striking a little bit easier as a result.
Kyte: Agreed. What’s the best trait of Arman Tsarukyan?
Madden: I really think he’s one of the most well-rounded and versatile guys on the roster; it’s really fun to watch him.
Obviously, great striking — he can switch hit really well, he’s good from long range, from inside, his offensive and defensive wrestling are great. To me, he’s the next generation of MMA where these guys are just really good at everything.
There was a moment in time where we had him coming onto the scene, Damir Ismagulov, Guram Kutateladze, and I was like, “These guys can do everything and do it so well.” He’s obviously really surpassed those guys, but it’s so fun to watch a guy like Arman because he can do everything inside of MMA at a black belt level.
He’s elite.
Kyte: And he can just shift through each phase so effortlessly, so seamlessly.
The (Mateusz) Gamrot fight stands out to me and always will. I don’t care how you scored it, we don’t need to have that debate, that discussion — not you and I, but anyone ever — because we should all just agree it’s a great fight and what modern MMA is all about, just like Islam’s first fight with Volk.
Madden: It’s a fight that every coach, every MMA fighter should have in their textbook for this is what modern MMA looks like. And at that time, it’s two people, especially Arman, but two guys that don’t have a preference where the fight takes place; “I can fight you anywhere and I can beat you anywhere.”
Islam is getting closer to that, but he can’t necessarily say that either, because his grappling is just so dominant that he’s always going to lean towards that. Tsarukyan is someone that can fight you anywhere and beat you anywhere, and that’s very impressive.
Kyte: I think a lot of people think of Arman as a wrestler, but if you pull up his resume, he stops Christos Giagos with strikes, bludgeons Joel Alvarez with elbows, knocks out Joaquim Silva, clobbered Beneil Dariush. Dude has got sudden power and all the striking weapons at his disposal.
Wrestling and grappling are probably his go-to if you want to strip it down to the one thing he does the absolute best, but he’s one of these dudes that isn’t A+ anywhere, but he’s a rock-solid A everywhere, and I would take that over a guy that is an A+ at one thing, but a B or B+ in a couple other things.
Madden: Islam is catching up, but Arman is there already.
Path to Victory for Each Fighter
Kyte: Okay, so what are the paths to victory then?
Madden: For Islam, the grappling is going to be the path, but I think the big thing for him is making sure that he’s killing the scrambles because we know how good Arman is in those scrambles; we saw it in the Gamrot fight, we saw it in the Damir fight.
He’s a phenomenal scrambler and he can turn those into good opportunities for himself, so what good is grappling if they’re getting back up every single time and you can’t capitalize on it?
We know Islam is good at this; he’s one of the best at it: if he’s taking you down, he’s advancing the position, he’s getting to the back, somewhere he can work and do damage, but he’s got to do that over 25 minutes with someone that is a tremendous grappler and can capitalize on you giving him any kind of space or resting for a second. That’s gonna be his main path to victory.
The other thing too is like we talked about earlier: everyone knows what Islam is going to do, so I would like to see him implement some level changes and feints this fight to see what Arman’s reactions are. We saw Arman hurt in that Silva fight, so the ability to hurt him is there; he can get caught, and in my mind, there is opportunity for something like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) against Conor (McGregor) where he caught him with the overhand off the small level-change feint.
So I would like to see him implement some feints into this fight to see if he can get Arman biting on those feints.
Kyte: Before we get to Tsarukyan, when you talk about killing the scrambles, is that essentially just being heavier in top position, being more committed to control, getting to spots where he’s settled as opposed to “we’re just gonna wrestle.”
Essentially, he needs to be a little more Khabib and a little less Merab (Dvalishvili) this time around?
Madden: That’s probably the perfect description possible right there.
We know the Dagestani guys are so well known for using their legs to pin down opponents and using their upper body to do damage, so if he can get to a position like that where he can control Arman’s legs on the ground, use his head to create leverage and do some damage, I think that’s going to be ideal.
Kyte: But get yourself to those spots, prioritize settling him and locking him down versus “I’ve got him down and now I need to look for offense.”
Madden: I think we need to see a little more patience from Islam on the ground; a takedown and then more time to get to the position he needs to go to. If he can do that, be a little more methodical, a little more snake-like, I think that’s where he’s probably going to have the most success.
Kyte: Okay, that makes sense.
How does Tsarukyan unseat Makhachev on Saturday night in Los Angeles?
Madden: As a striking coach, I’m biased to him not wrestling in this fight. I do think his best path to victory is not creating those scrambles, even if he’s offensive wrestling. I would love to see him keep this fight in the center.
He should be taking a page out of Poirier’s playbook here. In that second round in particular, Dustin had tremendous success pushing Islam to the fence, holding the center of the cage, and really letting the hands go. One of the big things I took away from that fight is that Dustin had a lot of success dirty boxing in the clinch versus using knees in the clinch.
We saw Arman use his knees in the first fight, and he got foot swept as a result a couple times. We did not see Dustin get taken down like that because he was rooted to the ground and punching on the inside; grabbing the neck as opposed to using the knees.
I’m personally really excited for a lot of the standing clinch exchanges in this fight, and I think if Arman uses more dirty boxing and elbows in there, I think he can catch Islam, as opposed to using knees up the middle.
Kyte: The Poirier fight is one of those ones that is going to get lost to the result as opposed to what actually happened.
Dustin had a lot of success. He had a bunch of really good moments. One judge had it 38-38 going into the fifth, while the other two judges had it 3-1 Islam, but it was a close 3-1, not some blow out. I think because he finished and he retained, people remember it differently, but for me, in the moment, Islam getting that finish spoke to his championship mettle, his adaptability, not that he was so much better that Poirier.
It’s a good one for Tsarukyan to look at, and obviously he spends some time down there in South Florida too.
Madden: He’s an ATT product, sort of, and we know those guys are very good at getting up, using the fence, where Islam likes to take people down the most.
Even Dustin had success in the middle of the cage, defending and getting up, and I think Arman is a much better wrestler than Dustin overall.
Kyte: And as you said, it was the knees that led to sweeps and tosses in the first fight, and those are in space, not where Islam is naturally getting you down. You’re giving him opportunities that are too good to pass up and too easy to finish, so if you pull that out, where are we at?
Madden: One other thing I would really like to see Arman do on the feet this time is kind of what he did with Beneil, where he landed that right knee really well and the right hand followed behind it.
It’s what we call “kick-punch” or double tapping something, where I’m gonna throw my right kick and my right hand is coming behind it. I’m gonna throw my left kick and my left hand is coming immediately behind it.
Arman has a really good kicking game, and I would expect Islam to start reaching for some of those kicks and using those as takedown opportunities, and we know if someone is reaching for a leg, the chin is open. Arman has the power where he can hurt someone in that situation, so I think if he’s pairing strikes together like that — where the first strike is a throwaway to get Islam to reach for it…
Kyte: Same side, draw the reactions.
Madden: Exactly, and I think he might have success with the follow-up strike after.
X Factor
Kyte: What’s the X-factor here?
Madden: What we talked about before with Islam — it’s the ability to negate the scrambles in this fight.
If he can wrestle and largely shut down the scrambles, he’s gonna win this fight. If he can’t, I’m really interested to see, because we know Arman is a fantastic scrambler, really good on the feet, and he’s really good on top too. The scrambles for Islam are going to be the X-factor in this fight; his ability to control those.
For Arman, did you learn your lesson with the clinching in the first fight? What happened happened, we just saw what happened with Dustin and Islam, and the success Dustin had with collar ties and dirty boxing, so can you make adjustments in the clinch here to do damage and keep it standing?
Kyte: Do you have any — questions probably isn’t even the right word, so thoughts on the thing we always get to in these situations where it’s Tsarukyan’s first championship fight versus Makhachev’s fourth title defense, and it’s 25 minutes against a guy that is going to be pushing you?
This is only the second time Tsarukyan has been scheduled to go 25. He held up pretty well against Gamrot; he was still spirited in the fifth.
Madden: But I believe Gamrot won the last two rounds, right? So that is something to definitely note. I agree that the pace was still there, but Gamrot ended up winning the last two rounds, and I would put a lot of money on Islam always finishing very strong, as we saw in the fight with Dustin.
Kyte: Gamrot won the last three on all three scorecards to win the fight, so is that a thing you think about as you’re breaking this down?
It’s one of the things Tyson (Chartier) and I talked about when we were breaking down Merab (Dvalishvili) and Umar (Nurmagomedov): it’s one thing to wrestle Cory (Sandhagen) for 25 minutes where you’re in control and there isn’t a lot of push back, but can you wrestle for 25 minutes against this dude that wants to wrestle for 25 minutes?
And at what point does your gas tank start failing? That’s a big piece of what I’m interested in here with Tsarukyan, combined with all the other stuff that has to factor in, like main event, title fight, pay-per-view.
I almost wonder if a guy like Islam, having proven time and again that when he gets to Round 5, he’s fine, despite what happened in the fifth round of the first fight with Volkanovski, does he think, “If we’re 1-1 after two, we’re fine” because he knows he can do it over the next three and we don’t know if Tsarukyan can.
So I just wanna see how all the stuff with all these first-time title challengers impacts things.
One Coaching Curiosity
Madden: That’s my Coaching Curiosity for this one — what can we expect for Tsarukyan, because these are a new set of circumstances for him.
There is a lot that goes into this fight.
Kyte: Oliveira wasn’t a cakewalk; it was a competitive fight, and so it feels real interesting. I won’t be surprised by any result.
This is gonna be a terrific fight.
Tsarukyan is only 28, and there is a little for me that touches on the “you’ve got to go through some gnarly stuff before you get there,” and yes, he’s lost some fights, had some competitive fights, but 28 is still a little earlier than most people win their titles.
Madden: It’s young.
Kyte: We get the odd outlier — Brandon Moreno was under when he got his, Alexa Grasso was 30, O’Malley was under, but we saw how that has since played out — and so I have a little “are you just two years too early?”
Madden: We always talk about people’s primes and it’s really important, especially around the lightweight division.
Regardless of how this goes, I’ll be really interested to see his trajectory after this fight. But I would agree with you that it feels a little early in terms of his overall arc.
Kyte: And to be clear: it’s not a “he hasn’t earned it” thing at all. He’s earned it, it’s just that he’s fighting for the belt at 28.
Madden: I’m excited man; I can’t wait.
Madden: I'm excited man; I can't wait.