Coach Conversation | Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan 2

For Saturday’s lightweight championship clash between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Kyte enlists Easton Muay Thai striking coach Sean Madden to break down the elite pairing and try to determine how the fight may play out.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: Let’s get into this — what are the best traits of each guy?

Madden: I mean, Islam it has to be his dominance in his grappling, especially his wall wrestling.

For me as a striking coach, his striking is getting better and better each fight — he hurt Dustin (Poirier) in the last fight, he head-kicks (Alexander Volkanovski) in the fight before that, and that was not on anyone’s bingo card, I don’t think. His striking is very meat and potatoes, but he’s very good at what he does and that fits very well with their training philosophies.

Kyte: It’s expensive steakhouse meat and potatoes, though; classy restaurant meat and potatoes, not what I can put on a plate.