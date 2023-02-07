Coach Conversation | Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Ahead of every championship fight, UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte will sit down with some of the sharpest coaching minds in the sport to break down the action and provide UFC fans with insights into each championship pairing from the men that spend their days getting these elite athletes prepared to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

For UFC 284, Kyte called upon Tyson Chartier, head coach of the New England Cartel, and Eddie Barraco, MMA Coach at Xtreme Couture, to provide their thoughts on four key points heading into the lightweight championship main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski this weekend in Perth, Australia.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else?

Chartier: Obviously, with Islam, I’m going to say it’s his ground game. People will say, “He has good striking, too,” but I think it’s one of those things where his striking is good because of his ground game. It’s his ground game, his strength, his size, his overall domination on the ground.