Coach Conversation | Eric Nicksick Discusses Sean Strickland's Middleweight Title Victory

I was surprised he even wanted to go to dinner, and the only reason he wanted to go to dinner is because we had Luke, the bodyguard, with us all week, and we had a couple guys from Sydney that said, “We’ll call ahead, get you all set up in the back.”

It was low key, the family was all together. There was no big hoopla or anything like that. He had on the same sweatshirt that he wore when we landed that had a coffee stain on it for 10 days. He hadn’t washed his shirt, changed it, bought a new shirt or anything.

Once it was all said and done — he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t do anything. He said, “I want to go back and hang out with my girl,” and I said, “All right. Gimme the belt — me and Danny are going to the Irish bar to party!”

I think people will be surprised to learn he doesn’t drink and just wanted to go hang out with his girl, because that’s not the idea they have about him.

For sure, and I think the other thing to bring up in relation to when Francis won, it was a continent of people — there was an outpouring of love from not just Cameroon, but all of Africa — and it was pretty cool to see in this one the outpouring from people that grew up in broken homes or in abusive families or whatever it may be.

I cannot tell you how many people wrote and said they feel like it’s a win for them, too.

Well you started to see people discover that different side of Sean a little bit with the video packages about the bike accident, and not being able to fight again, having to come to terms with it.

To me, he’s a sympathetic figure. He came from a s**** home, didn’t have all the social stuff, and is still trying to figure it all out. He’s not the guy people want to believe him to be. He’s going to say some dumb things, and he can be annoying, but he can be a good dude.