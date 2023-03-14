Coach Conversation | UFC 286; Edwards vs Usman 3

Leon Edwards of Jamaica reacts after defeating Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?

Madden: (laughs) It’s the same for both of them, but from different sides of it — that knockout last time.

Obviously, Edwards has lost to Usman already, but he didn’t lose in the same fashion. A rematch is a lot easier mentally for these guys if they’ve lost via decision versus if they’ve lost via a brutal knockout. He has a massive advantage, and whatever Kamaru chooses to say — admits it, doesn’t admit it — that happened, and he had to deal with that and we won’t really know until he gets back into the cage with Leon and is standing in front of him how he’s going to respond to getting knocked out and coming right back.

We don’t know for certain what that is going to look like until this Saturday.

Nothing has happened in between. There is nothing that has gotten the taste of that out of his mouth yet in terms of competition to erase that and get the feeling of winning back, so for it to be so close to the last event is massive.

Getting knocked out is one thing, but getting knocked out when you’re one of the pound-for-pound greats, at the peak of your career, losing in a fashion like that makes that knockout all the more devastating and that fall a lot further than someone getting knocked out when they’re 1-0.

And he’s 35 now, and we all know in terms of the age of a fighter that we’re not on the young side anymore. He’s been in this game for a long time, accomplished everything, and he was already starting to tap into other ventures outside of the cage, so when you get knocked out, it could lead some people that were halfway out the door to be more than halfway out the door now.

I don’t think that is the case with Usman because of what a consummate competitor he is, but it is the case with some people, and we’re going to find out on Saturday how he responds to the knockout and coming back from it.

How To Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In Your Country

Nicksick: Honestly, I would be very curious to see how Leon handles fighting at home with whatever distractions he’s going to have to have dealt with.

Everyone is coming out of the woodwork for tickets, are you not as dialed in for fight week, whereas the last fight, if you watch Embedded and Countdown, he was in Salt Lake a month ahead of time. I’m not saying he’s not focused, I just wonder with it being in London — is it going to cause more harm than good.

So my X factor are the outside distractions leading up to and throughout fight week because I think that plays into the backstory of this fight.

One Coaching Curiosity