Coach Conversation | Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Kyte: This is one of those fights we’ve been circling for a while, and two athletes we’ve seen thrive a great deal over the last several years. We know what they each bring to the table, but what are the best traits of each fighter?

Madden: Let’s start with Belal because it’s a little easier.

I would have to say it’s his tenacity, and he’s really gonna need it this fight. It’s his ability, at times when he wants to really press like he did in the (Sean) Brady fight and keep his foot on the gas the entire time is not only one of his better qualities, but it’s also gonna be his path to victory in this fight.

For Leon, as a striking coach, I’m always paying attention to that first, but it’s the fact that he has so many tools in his toolbox; so many great long-range weapons, so many great close-range weapons with the knees and the elbows. To me, I think Leon does a fantastic job of controlling space — his range-management is phenomenal — so for me it’s his diversity of tools on the feet.

I would add a close second that isn’t necessarily a technical one, and it's his composure. To be able to find the head kick against (Kamaru) Usman late into a 25-minute fight requires an elite-level, high-level of composure in order to pull a win out like that. I would add that as a close second, but his toolbox with the striking is going to be his best trait for me.