Coach Conversation | Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Ahead of every championship fight, UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte will sit down with one of the sharpest coaching minds in the sport to break down the action and provide UFC fans with insights into each championship pairing from the men that spend their days getting these elite athletes prepared to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
For the UFC 304 welterweight main event between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Belal Muhammad, Kyte called upon Easton Muay Thai striking coach Sean Madden to provide his thoughts on four points heading into their compelling, long-awaited rematch at Co-op Live in Manchester.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: This is one of those fights we’ve been circling for a while, and two athletes we’ve seen thrive a great deal over the last several years. We know what they each bring to the table, but what are the best traits of each fighter?
Madden: Let’s start with Belal because it’s a little easier.
I would have to say it’s his tenacity, and he’s really gonna need it this fight. It’s his ability, at times when he wants to really press like he did in the (Sean) Brady fight and keep his foot on the gas the entire time is not only one of his better qualities, but it’s also gonna be his path to victory in this fight.
For Leon, as a striking coach, I’m always paying attention to that first, but it’s the fact that he has so many tools in his toolbox; so many great long-range weapons, so many great close-range weapons with the knees and the elbows. To me, I think Leon does a fantastic job of controlling space — his range-management is phenomenal — so for me it’s his diversity of tools on the feet.
I would add a close second that isn’t necessarily a technical one, and it's his composure. To be able to find the head kick against (Kamaru) Usman late into a 25-minute fight requires an elite-level, high-level of composure in order to pull a win out like that. I would add that as a close second, but his toolbox with the striking is going to be his best trait for me.
Kyte: With that tenacity with Belal — and of course I agree it’s his best trait — some of it is just will and fortitude, but are there things you can do as a coach to drill some of that into somebody and look to cultivate that in somebody or is it a “you’ve either got it or you don’t” situation?
Madden: I definitely think you can, and in fact, I would even point to the success he had in that fight (against Brady) is that he did that camp out in Dubai with Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and his team.
We remember how Khabib fought, which was very similar to that unrelenting pressure, and we see snippets of how those guys train in that room, how Khabib pushes them, and that’s that mentality. You have to be willing to carry that mentality into the fight and the way that you cultivate that mentality is by getting there every single day in practice.
For us, it’s if we’re doing five live rounds in a row, it’s the sixth live round we don’t announce and you see half the room slump back and all of a sudden their elbow hurts, but you also see the guys that rub their knuckles together and it’s “All right, let’s f****** do this!”
I would agree with you that some people have it inherently a little more, but it is something you can train, and the only way you’re going to be able to bring it out in a fight is by going there in the training room.
Kyte: In terms of cultivating that gas tank, that ability to press, is that just conditioning? Is it just that you’ve got to do the miles and do them over and over in order to deepen that tank?
Madden: That’s definitely part of it — and we’ll get to it in a little bit when we get to Belal’s path to victory, because it’s a lot of that for 25 minutes — but it’s also a mentality.
It’s the mentality of “we’re gonna dive into this water as deep as possible and see who is willing to stay down here the longest,” and knowing that you’re willing to stay down there until the other guy has to go up for air. A large part of that is conditioning, but I do know good athletes with good gas tanks that will still break under that type of pressure.
A large part of fighting is controlling the pace and the tempo of a fight, and if you’re getting pushed at a tempo you’re not used to going at, you’re gonna gas a lot faster than you normally do.
Kyte: And then on the composure side with Leon, is there a risk of a guy that can be that composed, that is that good, settling in a little too much?
I think of the Colby (Covington) fight and it was — not that it was ever close, but it wasn’t a blowout in the way a lot of people thought it would be. It feels like Leon is a guy where he knows he’s better than you, so he kind of does enough to get past you, but he’s not putting it on you the way some guys will.
Do you see the same thing and how do you navigate away from it, because that feels like a really dangerous, really slippery slope where next thing you know, you think you’re cruising and the judges see something a little different and it’s even going into the fifth round?
Madden: This is going to be part of the X factor with Leon, because we’re coming off three fights with Usman — one of the best welterweights of all time — and Covington — who has been at the top of that division for a while — and now we’re fighting Belal.
No knock against Belal — he’s on a great streak, but I don’t know that his name rings out in the same manner as those two guys he just fought. You could almost consider this a step down in competition, which also becomes dangerous; you’re less concerned about the opponent, so you’re gonna fight down to the level of your opponent instead of fighting to the level I know I’m capable of and going for the finish.
I do worry about that because composure can work both ways. If you’re overly composed, it turns into complacency, and then all of a sudden, a guy like Belal, who is not going to squander this opportunity and his main path to winning is to be in your face the entire time, he’s snatching rounds from you.
You look up and it’s 2-1 or 3-0 and you’ve got to go back and pull a rabbit out of the hat like you did against Usman.
If I was Leon, that would be the one thing I was worried about: all of a sudden, Belal is up on the scorecards and he’s racking up round-after-round, just doing enough to out-work you because you’re keeping these rounds a little too close because you’re a little too complacent, because you’re not really worried about the threat.
Path to Victory for Each Fighter
Kyte: So we’ve kind of touched on it already for both guys, but what is the path to victory for each guy?
Madden: It’s cut-and-dry for Belal: he’s gonna have to be dirty for 25 minutes.
The longer he stays at range, the more the fight gets stacked against him. I saw some things in the (Gilbert) Burns fight and the Brady fight that I did like — he’s switching stances a little more, being a little more proactive in terms of where he’s holding his geography in the cage — and you compare that to either his first fight with Leon, where he’s riding the outside of the fence, being a lot more timid.
If Belal gets in and stays in for 25 minutes, that’s where he has his best chance to win. But if he gives Leon the space, we already saw it in their first fight: the head kick is going to land and he’s got 25 minutes to find the head kick, and we’ve seen him take 24 minutes to find it and then land it.
For Leon, we just talked about it — in my opinion, it’s going to be forcing Belal to take bad shots, to make mistakes.
I think Leon’s wrestling has come miles over the last couple years; the camps he’s been through and the opponents he’s gotten ready for have forced him to evolve his wrestling, and he’s done a great job with it, but let’s still be urgent in those positions, let’s get off the fence and fight in the middle of the cage, or with Belal’s back to the fence where you have the entire cage behind you.
Your goal is to make space using your rear teep, using your cross. Belal has to cross over that space and he has to pay for that. The more that Belal is at range, the worse it has to be for him.
The game plan is pretty cut-and-dry for both of them — we know what to expect from them — but as always, it’s 25 minutes and who can execute it better.
Kyte: With Belal, it’s certainly the pressure, certainly the pace, but I’m curious to see if the first couple rounds are a ton of gas, a ton of jabs and closing the distance, but don’t necessarily wrestle, because defensively, Leon is great.
Madden: Phenomenal!
Kyte: And so I would rather clinch, bash some knees some, work the body a little, and then turn to the wrestling later, because we know the gas tank is there. That’s the interesting piece of it to me, because it’s not like Belal is a super-wrestler; he’s a grinder.
It’s meat and potatoes, but it’s really good meat and potatoes.
Madden: The body work is a good point, and we saw that when he fought Geoff Neal; he put the body work on him and it looked like he hurt Geoff a couple times in that fight.
I’m always gonna be a proponent of body work in a five-round fight — that’s something I’m gonna live and die by, in order to tax that gas tank a little bit.
Kyte: Who are you kidding? We both know you love body work in a three-round fight just as much.
Madden: I love it in a one-round fight! I love it all the time.
It’s the sign of a smart fighter if they’re going to the body. It’s somebody who is not headhunting, and when you look at someone like Belal against someone like Leon, you’re going to need to do more than just headhunting in order to win this fight. So if we see Belal attacking the body early in this fight, investing in that to pay off later, that’s beautiful.
It’s not something we’ve necessarily seen in that order before from him, but this is a title fight and maybe that’s something he’s been working on.
The other thing — and we’ll talk about this more with the Coaching Curiosity — but how is Belal going to respond to another southpaw opponent? We’ve seen him struggle with those a little bit in the past, so I’ll be interested to see what that looks like, and if Leon stays southpaw for a lot of the fight.
X Factor
Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?
Madden: For Leon, I’m really interested to see, coming off the last three fights with Kamaru for two of them, Colby for one of them, where some people could call this a step down in competition if you just look at their names on paper, is he going to fight down to Belal’s level or is he going to make it very clear that he’s the champion in this fight?
We talked about this: it’s the complacency thing, doing just enough to win. I’m a big proponent of open scoring, but for Leon, it might be the worst thing possible because he could look up and know that he’s winning the fight, and think “I’m good.”
I would really love to see what kind of mindset Leon comes out with this fight. If he has the champion, killer instinct mindset, where he can really — I think how this matchup lines up and the skill sets, I do think Leon can finish this fight. But if his mind is in that place where he’s just gonna coast and do enough to win, we’re gonna see a five-round decision.
I don’t think that, in the bigger picture, bodes well for him. I don’t think it’s what people expect and are looking for from him.
The X factor for Belal is just where is this fight gonna take place?
Are we gonna see Belal similar to when he fought Sean Brady, where he owned most of the cage, had most of the cage behind him and put Sean Brady into the fence, or are we gonna see Belal from the first Leon fight, where he just kind of rode the fence, which would just make his night either really long or really short, depending on what Leon does there.
Kyte: If you’re each fighter, how do you look at the first five minutes that has happened between them? How do you factor it in?
If I’m Leon, I’m full of confidence because as we saw and as we’ve talked about, you walked out, head kicked him, had him on skates; looked like you were cruising. At the same time, I understand — some of Belal’s side is you’ve got to pump your guy up and get him back into it, but it’s also factual: he hit you with the thing that finished Kamaru Usman, and you staggered, you were hurt, but you were fine by the end of the round.
Madden: You’re exactly right and you nailed both sides of that. It is important to tell your fighter, “We survived the worst here; we got through that, but at the same time, we’ve got to make some adjustments to figure out how we’re gonna win this fight, because the wrestling wasn’t it and you’re losing this fight at range.”
It’s up to the corner to give Belal something tangible and figure out how to win this fight.
With Leon, I don’t think there is anything but confidence coming out of that corner afterwards. Even if you didn’t finish him with the first head kick, you staggered him badly and you know it’s available.
Something I’ve noticed in almost all of Belal’s fights is that he has a hard time dealing with kicks; he has a hard time dealing with high kicks, he has a hard time dealing with middle kicks, and in particular, he has a hard time dealing with it against southpaws. His arms get far from his body and we saw with Leon he over-reached.
Geoff Neal had a good time with that, Vicente Luque had a good time with that, and two of Belal’s three losses came against classic southpaws in Geoff Neal and Alan Jouban, and Luque was switching stances.
What I’ll be interested to see is if that happens again in the first couple rounds, is Leon going to come up a gear looking to finish the fight, or is he going to stay in that gear where he knows he can win and coast to a victory?
I need to see Leon as the champion move into the next gear; whether that’s four or five and finish the fight, really separate himself from Belal.
Kyte: I’m really curious to see if that first five minutes — I would look at Leon and tell him, “We’re starting this fight as if it’s Round 2 of the first fight. We know we can beat this dude handily.”
You can make all the arguments on the other side about “Who knows what would have happened?” Fine, but the evidence we have, what we have actually seen suggests a very clear advantage for Leon, so let’s just go. Let’s not play. Let’s not go easy, be cute with it. Let’s just go put this dude out.
I think a lot of people are waiting to see what the next step is for Leon because he doesn’t have the big personality, the big profile, but if he goes out there and stomps on some people, that’s what makes up for it.
Madden: And this is his chance to do it. That’s not a knock on Belal, but stylistically, this is the fight where he can do it.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.
Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention to once the fight gets underway.
So what is that one thing in this matchup?
Madden: For Belal, it’s like I said already: can you deal with the kicks, in particular with the southpaw kick?
There are a million ways you can handle that kick — proactive defense, reactive defense, there is an opportunity to wrestle off it if your timing is there for it. Historically, we’ve seen him really struggle with the southpaw kick, and someone like Leon, who can put you to sleep with it and already hurt you once with it, have you made those adjustments to address it because it’s going to really matter in this fight.
It only takes one from Leon, so I will be really interested to see how he’s addressed it. One thing that gives me hope is that we’ve seen him switching stances a little more in his last few fights, so him going southpaw and jamming up Leon a little, I’ll be interested to see if he makes that adjustment in the fight.
If he hangs out at range in an open stance, he’s gonna take a boot to the head at some point.
With Leon, we’re just gonna see if he’s gonna be complacent or if he has the killer instinct. This fight is going to tell us a lot about the trajectory of his career as a champion; what he’s gonna be remembered for as champion, especially in a division as stacked as welterweight, with the lineage this title has — you’ve gotta step your game up to be remembered as a champion in the welterweight division, and this is his opportunity to do that in front of the home team.
So I’ll be paying attention to see if that comes out this fight.
Kyte: I’m so fascinated by this fight — and this is very reductive, but so be it — because Belal feels like one of those guys where when you get in there with a superior athlete, that’s just poison for you.
Everyone is athletic to a point, but I wouldn’t put Sean Brady on the same level as the other athletes that have beaten Belal in the past.
Alan Jouban was a terrific athlete, probably should have been even better than he was; just didn’t work out. Luque early is way different than who he was in the second fight and is now; he was a terminator. Geoff Neal, same thing, better athlete. Leon the first time? Better athlete.
The guys he’s beaten weren’t superior athletes. Demian Maia? Maybe Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson was at some point, but not when they fought. Luque wasn’t the same dude. Brady is an interesting one; I’ll certainly give him that one. Gilbert Burns is a really good athlete, but he’s a little older and his shoulder was jacked up, so I’m really interested to see…
Madden: We’ve gotta look at Belal’s age now too, right?
Kyte: You’re up against a superior athlete, it’s been a little over a year since you’ve competed… it sucks that this is the way it is in this sport because you want to see some of these people that aren’t superior athletes succeed, but it’s not often meant to be.
Sometimes you just get out-athlete’ed, and I wonder if that’s what Belal is up against here. He can overcome it, but…
Madden: It’s a big hill to ask him to climb, for sure.
Kyte: It’s gonna be interesting.
Madden: We’ll see, man. We’ve seen crazier upsets, for sure. It’s gonna be fun.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
