Coach Conversation - Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2

Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?

Nicksick: Coaching; that’s my biggest thing. Coaching and the altitude are the two things I’m looking at here.

Coaching in that I think very highly of both Mike Brown and Trevor Wittman, so I’m interested to kind of see what chess match those two deploy in their fighters. But the one thing that does jump off the page to me — and this is no knock on Poirier, because he’s never had a cardio issue — is how will the cardio translate when a guy that trains in Denver, at altitude, goes to fight in Salt Lake City versus a guy that trains at ATT at sea level.

There isn’t a whole lot there, but I’m curious about both things. In a 25-minute fight, I want to see if the altitude plays into it at all.

Kyte: You mentioned coaching — do you think either has an edge or do you just want to see the chess match between these two masters?

Nicksick: More of the chess match. There is a lot of mutual respect between all of us coaches, and I respect both guys immensely. I’ll probably watch Gaethje more closely because (his relationship with Wittman) reminds me of (my relationship with) Dan Ige — a guy that I’ve had for a long time, that you try to refine, that you’ve had on the stool numerous times.

There are a lot of commonalities there, so I’m always interested to see what these guys say in the corners, what adjustments they make. Those things, for me, are always interesting.

Marshall: Fiziev, in that fight with Gaethje, got very tired. He pretty handily won the first round against Gaethje, and then Gaethje did a great job coming back, getting Fiziev tired, and then he very handily won the third round.

That will be a difference.

Poirier is not going to get fazed by the fatigue, and this is a five-round fight. Poirier won’t get fazed by the fatigue — we know this — whereas Fiziev got very fazed. They were 1-1 going into the third round, and if he could have done what he did in the first round or even a little more than he did in the second round — you could see the fatigue set in midway through that second round.

That’s not going to be Poirier. He might get fatigued, but he ain’t gonna fall off.

Kyte: When he’s hurt, he gets more dialed in. When he’s tired, he gets more dialed in. He knows how to look at himself and say, “I’m getting hit, I’m getting hurt, I’m getting tired — let’s tighten things up, let’s rein it in a little and be more precise.”

Marshall: He’s better when he’s tired, unlike the other 99 percent of the world; he’s better.