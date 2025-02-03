Coach Conversation | Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2

Marshall: And we’re talking early rounds again, because I think we’re gonna be 2-2 going into the fifth; that’s my guess, and how did we get to 2-2 is really important. What does the corner look like for both people in between the fourth and fifth rounds?

Was it Dricus won the first round, Sean eked out the second? The third round is gonna be very telling. I think the third is gonna tell us how the fight is gonna go.

Hear me out here: if somebody wins the third and it’s 2-1, whoever wins that third, that person is gonna have momentum going into the fourth, especially if Dricus pushed a little more to go up 2-0 and then Sean won the third. That’s gonna put some pressure on Dricus that he’s not gonna like, because he’s gonna think that Sean is the one fading.

Full UFC 312 Fight Card Preview

But let’s say it’s 1-1 going into the third and Dricus wins that round. I could see Sean winning the fourth, but the energy he’s gonna have to use to win the fourth to get it to 2-2 is gonna make it super-hard for him to come do that again the fifth.

That’s why for me, the third round is gonna be very telling.

Kyte: I don’t think either of these guys are “We can be down 2-0 and it’s okay” fighters.

I said in the Merab-Umar instalment of this that I don’t think Merab cares if he loses the first two rounds as long as he’s been moving forward and largely dictating the pace, because he trusts his conditioning that much. I don’t think either of these guys wants to be down 2-0 or be on the wrong end of 2-1 heading into the fourth.