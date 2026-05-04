Coach Conversation | Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira

There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.

In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.

UFC 328 Full Fight Card Preview

Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 328 flyweight championship bout between titleholder Joshua Van and Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira, Kyte called on Tyson Chartier of the New England Cartel to help break down the action.