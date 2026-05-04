Coach Conversation | Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira

“At the end of the day, fighting is not easy, but it’s simple.”
There is no better way to sum up the dynamics of a fight because stripped down, there are always only a handful of ways things are going to go, but how we arrive at those outcomes is a complicated, layered, nuanced adventure. When you add in the various additional elements that come with a championship fight, the degree of difficulty when it comes to getting your hand raised increases, but in the end, it’s still just two people stepping into the Octagon and laying everything on the line in hopes of achieving the ultimate success.
In an effort to better explain the ins and outs of each UFC championship fight, staff writer E. Spencer Kyte sits down with one of the top coaches in the sport to break down the contest with an eye towards identifying the things each combatant does well, how the fight could play out, and the key factors that stand out as the possible deciding elements in the upcoming title clash.
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Ahead of this weekend’s UFC 328 flyweight championship bout between titleholder Joshua Van and Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira, Kyte called on Tyson Chartier of the New England Cartel to help break down the action.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: Let’s get into this, Coach. What’s the best trait of each fighter?
Chartier: For Van I have two. Clearly it’s his striking, his boxing — he’s really good defensively, but also dictating range, and he’s really efficient with his combos; he’s not wasting a lot of energy, which I love.
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But also, for such a young kid, confidence is one of his strengths right now. He’s so confident. He just beat the scariest guy at ’25 — yeah, it was a weird fight, but he owned it, and now he’s come back out and is getting right back into it. He’s not trying to sit on the belt.
Kyte: And he wanted to jump in on that February card in Houston, is willing to fight whoever.
Chartier: Right. I love that confidence. It’s such a good attribute for a kid his age.
And then for Taira, it’s his grappling. His positional grappling is up there with some of the best. He’s good at getting to dominant positions and holding onto them. We’ve talked about guys in the past that can get to dominant positions, but can’t hold onto them, where Taira is the opposite — if he gets you in a bad position, he’s real sticky, and that’s an admirable quality in a grappler.
Kyte: When we went down to Houston, Zac (Pacleb) and I spent a morning with Van at the boxing gym and everything you said is spot-on. It’s the use of body work, changing levels; he’s got power in both hands, he’s quick, he’s got a good jab.
Like you said too — he’s not throwing these big, winging shots where you get exhausted; he’s just clean with it, crisp with it, and he’s so fast. The fundamentals he has as a 24-year-old are unreal, and he works on them, maintains them.
And then with the confidence part, I was there throughout UFC 323 fight week, and every time I saw him, he would smile and say something to the effect of “I’m gonna be world champion this weekend.” It really is like he has no understanding that it doesn’t usually work this way — like you don’t reach the top this quickly — and I mean that as a positive.
It really is that he doesn’t know better because he’s still just a kid that has been chasing his dream, isn’t caught up in any of the pageantry, any of the drama around the sport; he just trains, fights, and genuinely believes he’ll win every time out, no matter who he’s facing or what history suggests.
As for Taira, he’s a menace, and I absolutely adore it.
Chartier: What he did to Alex Perez was violent.
Kyte: The thing you said about the control is perfect because how many times in a weekend do we see somebody get to a good position, but they don’t know how to secure it, or they’re too aggressive with it, too worried about “now I need to start doing XYZ” and they lose the position.
It’s like “You did all that work for naught,” where Taira gets to his spots and says, “One moment please; I’m gonna settle in here and I’m not moving.”
You can argue the stoppage in the Brandon Moreno fight was a little early, but he wasn’t going anywhere, he wasn’t getting out; it was just going to be more of the same.
Chartier: I didn’t disagree with the stoppage — you probably could have let it go longer, but I understand why they didn’t. That was an impressive win.
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Kyte: You can speak to this better than I ever could: is there something to just being young and full of confidence where you don’t know better?
Like I remember feeling bulletproof at 27 years old — you couldn’t tell me nothing — and so these guys are 24 and 26 respectively, and they’re beating the best fighters in the world, and it’s like they don’t know they’re not supposed to be doing this, or it doesn’t often happen like this?
Chartier: Oh, ignorance is bliss! I think there is something to be said about a fighter on the rise before they fully recognize the scope of the game.
I want the right amount of delusion in my fighters. You don’t so delusional that they’re not in touch with reality, but you want them to be “I don’t give a s*** — I’m gonna be world champion! I’ll beat Alex Pantoja.”
Kyte: Right!
Chartier: You want that level of delusion when these guys go in there because it’s a kind of innocence that hasn’t worn off you, and now you’ve got two guys in that same position, which doesn’t happen a ton.
When was the last time you saw two young guys like this, both fighting someone in the same position, almost mirroring each other? They’ve beaten some of the best in the division, and they’re fighting someone that has done the same.
Usually, when one of these guys gets up there, they’re fighting a Moreno or a Pantoja; it’s generally not two fighting each other, and that makes it really interesting.
Kyte: I couldn’t agree more. It’s gonna be fun.
Path to Victory
Kyte: Okay — path to victory; it feels pretty straightforward on the surface in terms of whoever dictates where it takes place has the better chance of getting their hand raised.
Chartier: Yeah. I think it starts out with who is controlling the cage — Van has to get in the middle, use his boxing, keep the center, and force some panic wrestling from Taira. But if Taira can claim the center, Van isn’t going to be able to back up as much, and Taira will have a chance to enter with body locks.
You saw when Van fought Rei Tsuruya, he was shooting from far, and it’s not gonna work; you have to get inside, get some body locks, and try to wear him down from there. Shooting blindly from far away isn’t going to work, but that starts with controlling the cage.
So primarily, the path for each of them is controlling the cage, dictating how and where the interactions are taking place, but when you dig in further than that, Van needs to keep the fight standing, and Taira needs to get to some dominant positions on the ground.
Kyte: When you look at both of them from the other guy’s position of strength — Van in terms of his wrestling, Taira in terms of his striking — who is better at their opponent’s best approach?
Chartier: I think if these guys did a grappling match, it could be competitive because you can counter-grapple, get to a position, and stall out, but you can’t really do that on the feet. I don’t think if they did a pure kickboxing match that it would be as competitive as a grappling match would be.
I think Van has more advantages on the feet and being dominant there — there is more of a gap there — than there is on the ground.
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Kyte: I’m really interested because Van hasn’t fought someone that is this good of a grappler — Pantoja fight not included because it was 26 seconds — and so I wanna see how he deals with someone that just wants to get inside.
I think his footwork is sound, but does he try to athlete his way out, or does he have the technical fundamentals to defend well, stay free? I don’t think Taira is someone you can just lean on being athletic against; I think he’s too good once he gets connected to you, so that’s going to be really interesting to me.
X Factor
Kyte: What are the x-factors here?
Chartier: I have two.
One is who dictates the pace of the fight and controls the cage? If it gets into a slow, methodical, easy pace where they’re taking turns, it’s advantage Joshua Van. You can’t fight him like that; a boxer is always going to be comfortable at that pace where it’s punch, move, punch, move, and keep it slow.
I think Taira needs to make it sloppy, make it a little chaotic. He needs to take the center and push the action, making Van defend.
Kyte: Yeah — it has to be grimier, has to be in close rather than at range.
Chartier: The other thing is — and we talked about this a little already — but their career trajectories kind of mirror each other, so I’m interested to see who is more affected by the moment?
It’s easier to go in there as Joshua Van against Pantoja as the big underdog, nobody expects you to win, but now when you’re in there with expectations, and you’re fighting someone that isn’t a legend, never been a champion, and you’re defending, does that put a different kind of pressure on you?
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Taira is in the same position Van was just in of “Holy s*** — I’m fighting for the title; I can be champion!” But you’re fighting a guy that isn’t a legend yet — it’s just a guy that…
Kyte: It’s a guy that is still establishing himself.
Chartier: Right. On paper, you never imagine fighting a guy like this when you fight for the title — a guy that is defending the belt for the first time, and no one thought was going to be a champion at this point.
Kyte: We still don’t really know what the actual measure of each guy is at this point, and that makes it really interesting and really tricky.
Most guys, when they’re champion, you know fully who they are.
Chartier: Exactly, and now both of these guys are fighting someone for a world title that they probably didn’t envision themselves fighting at this point.
So who does that moment affect more? I’m really interested to see if there are any weak spots in the confidence armor both of these guys have.
Kyte: I can tell you from being in Houston with Van and seeing him throughout that week, he is a different kid already in the handful of weeks that it had been since he won the title than he was at UFC 323 week.
Way more confident, way more comfortable interacting with people. Still a 24-year-old, but very much a more engaging, more understanding of the situation than he was last year.
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Taira has just always seemed okay with all this, ready for all this, so it’s going to be interesting to see throughout the week because you’re absolutely right that you envision the guy it’s gonna be and it’s one of those established, tenured guys — Pantoja, Moreno, Manel Kape — and instead we’ve got two youngsters that we don’t yet know exactly who they are as fighters or in these moments.
It’s going to be really interesting.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: What are the curiosity points for you in this one?
Chartier: What I want to see is really situational, and how either guy deals with difficulty.
What I mean is let’s say Taira gets in on a body lock, takes Van down, and just dominates him in the first round; controls him, and Van has no answer for it. How does Van come out the next round? Does he come out rattled and try to over-punch, looking to get it all back in one shot, and then gives up easier takedowns, or does he throw the round away and get back to the jab, back to the middle?
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I want to see how that plays out because if either of them can deal with some adversity, get in a bad spot, but come back and erase that, it shows me someone that can really have a good chance at having a sustained title reign. I really just want to see how each goes does when if they come out of thoroughly losing a round.
Kyte: How does it shake you? How do you react to things not going your way, especially early?
We keep touching on the age thing, but at their ages and levels of experience, they don’t have that many reps, that much practice dealing with adversity. Taira has lost once — it was a split decision, it was a competitive fight — and Van has lost once in the UFC; got knocked out on a reaching uppercut in a fight where he was running level, and we’ve seen what he’s done since.
I love this as a curiosity point; it’s such a good call.
For me, it’s how do these two deal with being in the spotlight? Van was a little in December, but he was the B-side of the co-main event, not the A-side, and while we’ve known these two were coming and going to be in the championship mix at some point, nobody expected them to be here this quickly.
Van’s first five-round fight was a title fight. Taira has had three main events. They’ve accelerated past everyone else in the division, and now we have to see how they deal with it all because now there are expectations and greater attention.
I’m really looking forward to this one. I think these two can be — I don’t think this is the only time we see these two face each other for gold.
Chartier: I agree. It’s going to be fun.