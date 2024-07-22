Coach Conversation: Aspinall vs. Blaydes 2 | UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2

Marshall: And the opposite is if you’re not getting the person down and you’re down three rounds, let’s say, it becomes “even if I win the next two rounds, it’s gonna be hard” because no one has stopped Tom on the ground like that before.

It’s just these different scenarios that we make up in our heads that may have no truth whatsoever, but that’s the job of talking about that.

Kyte: Do you talk to your athletes about that kind of thing?



To me, the way my brain works, is that right there is a flow chart that we’re drawing on a board and going through. That to me is “here’s what we do, and if it goes this way, this is the response.” Do you have those sorts of conversations?

Marshall: You want to avoid the panic, and the way you avoid the panic is actually going into the scenario, and asking, “What do we do?”

You only panic when you don’t know what to do; that’s where panic is. If you know what to do, you’re going to try something else, and then look — I’m not saying it’s going to work, but we’re just talking about the mental side of things here; we’re not talking about whether you actually go win the fight.

Panicking gives you no chance to win the fight, so how do you stay present? And then you can’t ask them to do something you’ve never worked on before.