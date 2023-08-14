Coach Conversation | Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley

For UFC 292, Kyte engaged in a one-on-one discussion with New England Cartel head coach Tyson Chartier about the fascinating bantamweight title fight between reigning champ Aljamain Sterling and popular challenger “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Best Trait of Each Fighter

Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?

Chartier: O’Malley, obviously, it’s his striking and his distance management, and Sterling, it’s his wrestling and his back-takes.

O’Malley is one of the best strikers in the UFC — he’s shown that. He’s creative, he’s got a frame where even if you don’t have great striking, but you have that frame, that’s tough to deal with, and now add in that he’s creative with it, he’s smart, he manages distance really well, he has good setups, he’s not over-throwing on anything, and he has power? It’s really hard to deal with.