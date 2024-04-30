Coach Conversation | Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

This video is not available in your country

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Kyte: I just still think of that Moreno fight, that final round is tight because Pantoja gets the back, but he doesn’t do much, and when they’re in space, Moreno is firing and having success. It’s all gas and it’s a difficult round.

Given what the criteria is, to this day, I will argue the Moreno side.

Nicksick: It’s a subjective thing, but you’re told over and over what the judges are scoring these rounds on. It’s not a pretty picture if you’re on the Pantoja side.

Kyte: He’s in a tough spot. I want to see if he’s a little more aggressive this time around.

Okay, what’s the best trait of Steve Erceg? Limited action in the UFC, but he’s looked great in those three fights.

Nicksick: He’s looked really good in those fights. (David) Dvorak was the first one, right? Very impressive on short notice, taking that fight.

The interesting thing with him — I remember looking at him early on with Manel (Kape) in the division. This guy actually has more submissions on his record, a very good ground game; I think he has six wins via submission. But it’s his striking that you’ve seen in the UFC — very clean, very elusive.

What’s his height in comparison to Pantoja?

Kyte: He’s 5’8” where Pantoja is 5’5” but the reach is about the same, 68 inches to 67.5.

Nicksick: When you see (Erceg), he looks like he’s a torso-long guy; he’s not a long, lanky striker by any means.

Kyte: A Dominick Reyes type where it’s all midsection.

Nicksick: Exactly! So it’s interesting to me that when you see him fight, he feels like the taller, lankier fighter, but he’s actually not in a lot of ways.

From what we’ve seen in the UFC, his best trait is his striking, but I think it’s his mixed leads; he’s very clean out of both stances. What is interesting when you get a guy that can move out of both stances like he can is the defense — is he sound of out both stances with his defense?

ATHLETE PROFILES: Alexandre Pantoja | Steve Erceg

What I think will be good for him using both stances this fight is that it will be tough for Pantoja to get a bead on which type of takedown he’s gonna want to shoot on a guy like that. He’s never a sitting target; he’s not giving one stance. A guy that can do that, move very fluidly in and out, I think that’s going to be key to this and that’s going to be his game plan, I would imagine, is to keep this dude at the end of his punches and stay long.

Path to Victory for Each Fighter