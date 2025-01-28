Co-Main Spotlight | UFC Saudi Arabia

There is a ton of middleweight action set to go down inside the Octagon over the next few weeks and that gets started this Saturday in Saudi Arabia as former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces surging contender Nassourdine Imavov. Before those two are set to make the walk, undefeated middleweight Shara “Bullet” Magomedov and Michael “Venom” Page meet in the co-main event.
Let’s take a closer look at the co-main event going down inside anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
UFC Saudi Arabia Airs At A Special Time: Prelims Kick Off Saturday At 9am ET / 6am PT
Shara Magomedov
Magomedov has been on a terror in the middleweight division since he first made his UFC debut back in 2023. He has gone 4-0 inside the Octagon, defeating Bruno Silva, Antonio Trocoli, Michal Oleksiejczuk and, most recently, Armen Petrosyan. Twelve of his 15 wins have come by knockout, and his most notable knockout in the Octagon was against Petrosyan last October, where he landed a double spinning backfist.
He is currently sitting at No. 14 in the rankings and believes he could be a few fights away from securing a title shot, especially if he continues finishing guys the way that he does. “Bullet” has also been a big hit amongst UFC fans, always getting a great reception wherever he fights. The 30-year-old competed in Saudi Arabia in UFC’s first event there last June where he put on a clinic against Trocoli, stopping him in the third round. He’ll aim to put on another performance like that on Saturday night.
Michael “Venom” Page
After competing at welterweight for his first two UFC fights, Page moves up to the 185-pound division to face Magomedov. It’s been almost a year since Page made his official UFC debut against Kevin Holland. He defeated Holland by unanimous decision and then went on to face Ian Machado Garry last June, where he lost by unanimous decision.
Out of 26 professional fights, Page has only lost three times, twice by decision and one by knockout. He has been known for his unique and unorthodox fighting style. Fourteen of his 23 wins have come by knockout, along with three by submission.
Meeting In The Middle
It’ll be interesting to see how these two match up when the door closes behind them on Saturday night, especially because this is the first time UFC fans will see Page at 185 pounds.
In the striking department, the middleweights match up similarly in terms of striking accuracy, with Magomedov at 65.4 percent and Page at 62 percent. But when it comes to strikes landed per minute, Magomedov has almost three times as many as Page (6.82 vs 2.07), which is something to note should the fight play out on the feet.
Magomedov is eager to add another highlight reel finish to his resume, while Page is looking to get back in the win column and earn his first finish in the Octagon. With middleweights set to follow them on Saturday night, and the belt on the line in Sydney next weekend at UFC 312, both men are eager to put on a show that could keep their name in the mix of contenders at 185 pounds.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.