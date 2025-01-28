Co-Main Spotlight | UFC Saudi Arabia

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

It’ll be interesting to see how these two match up when the door closes behind them on Saturday night, especially because this is the first time UFC fans will see Page at 185 pounds.

Rising Stars On UFC Saudi Arabia

In the striking department, the middleweights match up similarly in terms of striking accuracy, with Magomedov at 65.4 percent and Page at 62 percent. But when it comes to strikes landed per minute, Magomedov has almost three times as many as Page (6.82 vs 2.07), which is something to note should the fight play out on the feet.

Magomedov is eager to add another highlight reel finish to his resume, while Page is looking to get back in the win column and earn his first finish in the Octagon. With middleweights set to follow them on Saturday night, and the belt on the line in Sydney next weekend at UFC 312, both men are eager to put on a show that could keep their name in the mix of contenders at 185 pounds.