Co-Main Event Spotlight | Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2

Few fighters create a real buzz solely with their presence on the card. Justin Gaethje is such a fighter. So, when Dan Hooker was forced to pull out of their anticipated co-main event at UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, fans were understandably worried they wouldn’t get to see “The Highlight” for the first time in nearly a year.
Alas, fears dissipated when UFC CEO Dana White announced Rafael Fiziev was stepping in to face Gaethje on short notice in a rematch of their Fight of the Night duel in March 2023. The bout stirred up all the expected excitement and will serve as a perfect, action-packed appetizer to the light heavyweight headliner to come afterward.
Justin Gaethje
There is a reason Gaethje is often referred to as your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter. It’s the same reason he has earned 13 performance bonuses in as many fights. He always brings the action, always entertains, and always does so at the highest level of mixed martial arts possible.
Since making his debut as an undefeated wrecking machine in July 2017, Gaethje has collected highlight-reel finishes over Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier, just to name a few. He has also locked horns for some of the best fights ever against Poirier, Michael Chandler and Michael Johnson. Any time Gaethje is scheduled to make the walk, it is appointment television.
The 36-year-old has done nearly everything one could hope for in the sport other than grab undisputed gold. He has collected the interim lightweight title, the symbolic “BMF” title, challenged for sole possession of the belt twice, and he is likely starting his final push for that ultimate goal. He was arguably in pole position to challenge Islam Makhachev heading into 2024, but he put that spot on the line against Max Holloway for the BMF title and suffered a last-second knockout loss at UFC 300.
After taking time to recover from the bout, Gaethje is eager to get himself back into title contention while Makhachev continues mowing through challengers.
Rafael Fiziev
Fiziev came into the promotion with a decent amount of buzz as an undefeated striking savant. After a shocking debut loss, he started living up to expectations, reeling off six wins in a row, including knockout victories over Renato Moicano, Brad Riddell and Rafael Dos Anjos. The latter of those came in his first main event and earned him his first shot at Gaethje at UFC 286.
Although Fiziev would fall in their initial matchup, they earned Fight of the Night honors, the sixth performance bonus-earning fight for Fiziev in a row. Along the way, Fiziev showed off his many striking talents.
He hoped to bounce back and remain in the thick of the lightweight title picture when he lined up for main event against Matesuz Gamrot six months later. However, Fiziev suffered a knee injury in the second round, which resulted in his second loss in a row and kept him out of action since.
Fiziev claims to have been ready for several months, and the 31-year-old gets to put that bill of health in the pressure cooker after raising his hand and stepping in for Hooker on short-notice.
Meeting in the Middle
When they first met in the co-main event at UFC 286, Fiziev made a point of attacking Gaethje’s body and landed more than half of his 27 first-round strikes to his opponent’s midsection. Almost immediately, Fiziev’s speed advantage was apparent. However, once Gaethje was able to find his timing, he continuously landed his usual diet of heavy low kicks and earth-rattling punches up top. The judges split their scores through the first two rounds, but it was clear Gaethje was swinging the momentum his way halfway through the fight. All anyone had to do was look at Fiziev’s face, which was starting to look a little worse for wear as they went to their corners for the final frame. In the third round, Gaethje showed why he is a mainstay in the toughest division’s elite. He peppered Fiziev with a heavy jab that, by round’s end, left Fiziev’s face in a mask of blood.
That night, Gaethje took home the majority decision, but there is a variety of reasons to expect the fight to look a little different on March 8. Gaethje, after a string of what he called subpar performances (including the win over Fiziev), hopes to bring more of his vintage, in-your-face style to Las Vegas. On the other hand, Fiziev believes his first fight against Gaethje as a crucial one in his climb up the ladder. He fought against one of the best the division had to offer, and he has the confidence that he is able to hang with the elite at 155 pounds.
With both of them coming off extended layoffs, there is a bit more mystery in this matchup, which makes it all the more intriguing. Fans should see a treat of a fight regardless, and it’s a testament to both men that almost everyone believes the high expectations for the fight will undoubtedly be met.
