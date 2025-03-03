Co-Main Event Spotlight | Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When they first met in the co-main event at UFC 286, Fiziev made a point of attacking Gaethje’s body and landed more than half of his 27 first-round strikes to his opponent’s midsection. Almost immediately, Fiziev’s speed advantage was apparent. However, once Gaethje was able to find his timing, he continuously landed his usual diet of heavy low kicks and earth-rattling punches up top. The judges split their scores through the first two rounds, but it was clear Gaethje was swinging the momentum his way halfway through the fight. All anyone had to do was look at Fiziev’s face, which was starting to look a little worse for wear as they went to their corners for the final frame. In the third round, Gaethje showed why he is a mainstay in the toughest division’s elite. He peppered Fiziev with a heavy jab that, by round’s end, left Fiziev’s face in a mask of blood.

That night, Gaethje took home the majority decision, but there is a variety of reasons to expect the fight to look a little different on March 8. Gaethje, after a string of what he called subpar performances (including the win over Fiziev), hopes to bring more of his vintage, in-your-face style to Las Vegas. On the other hand, Fiziev believes his first fight against Gaethje as a crucial one in his climb up the ladder. He fought against one of the best the division had to offer, and he has the confidence that he is able to hang with the elite at 155 pounds.

With both of them coming off extended layoffs, there is a bit more mystery in this matchup, which makes it all the more intriguing. Fans should see a treat of a fight regardless, and it’s a testament to both men that almost everyone believes the high expectations for the fight will undoubtedly be met.