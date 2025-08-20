Co-Main Spotlight | Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

Once he entered the promotion as an undefeated 23-year-old, “T-City” quickly found his way into fans’ hearts for his all-action style and penchant for a comeback. Despite his well-earned reputation as a submission artist, Ortega seemed keener on getting into a slugfest, racking up four Fight of the Night bonuses in his first eight trips to the Octagon.

He charged his way up the featherweight rankings in style, and he parlayed his knockout win over Clay Guida at UFC 199 and submission victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 214 into marquee matchups with divisional legends. First came a main event with Cub Swanson, a fight that lasted eight-and-a-half minutes but felt like it had everything. Ortega pulled off one of his best submissions to date, jumping guillotine and, when he couldn’t secure the right grip at first, adjusting his hands mid-squeeze to finish Swanson. For his efforts, he earned both the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses.

Don't Miss Road To UFC Semifinals Live From Shanghai

Ortega got his big chance at contender status when he got a shot at former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222. In the biggest fight of his life at that point, Ortega delivered his biggest statement as he finished Edgar with a massive uppercut in the first round, becoming the first man to stop “The Answer.” That result got him a shot at Max Holloway and the featherweight title at UFC 231. Unfortunately for him, “Blessed” turned in one of the best performances of his title reign, although Ortega still walked away with a Fight of the Night bonus.