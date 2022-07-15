Co-Main In Focus | Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos

The always changing titleholder makes room for new and entertaining matchups for potential challengers looking to rise up the ranks. Two of those contenders are Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Amanda Lemos, who face off this Saturday in the co-headliner at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez in Long Island.

The veteran Waterson-Gomez jumped onto the scene back in 2016 with two submission victories in her first two UFC fights against Angela Magaña and Paige VanZant, quickly becoming one of strawweight division’s brightest prospects.

Since then, “The Karate Hottie” has fought some of the toughest challengers the division has to offer, including former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas, and current champion Carla Esparza.

Despite losing three of her last four bouts, albeit to Jedrzejczyk, Esparza and the surging Marina Rodriguez, her experience against elite opponents may pay dividends against Lemos, who has only fought one ranked opponent since entering the UFC in 2017.

As of late, Waterson-Gomez has also suffered consistent minor injuries that have sidelined her for over a year. But with a rejuvenated spirit, she enters the Octagon this weekend eager to get back on track towards the top of the division.