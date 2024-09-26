Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC Paris

In his last outing, Imavov defeated former title challenger Jared Cannonier by TKO in the fourth round. Although it was a jump in competition, he displayed superior skill as time went on and eventually landed a huge right hand that wobbled Cannonier, leading to a flurry of punches to seal the deal. Just prior to the Cannonier fight, Imavov came off his first main event in the UFC against Roman Dolidze. After dropping Dolidze in round one, he essentially controlled the rest of the bout en route to a majority decision win.

He comes with a new nickname, “The Sniper,” and it perfectly demonstrates his style. Imavov is an elite long-range striker with a high IQ, and has shown strong grappling skills, specifically with a dangerous ground-and-pound attack.

Meeting in the Middle

Just like in all fights, anything can happen. Allen and Imavov are both highly skilled in all areas of MMA, but in this clash of middleweight contenders, there are certain routes to victory that each fighter should probably lean on.

For Allen, it will be important for him to bring his usual pressure, but in this fight, he has to be aware of the counters coming his way if he starts to open up too much. Based on most of his career, it is imperative for Allen to at least mix in his grappling throughout the fight and if he is successful there, it could be a telling sign of a great night for him. On the other side, Imavov will look to keep the fight on the feet and at range. He is a phenomenal kickboxer and has shown an ability to stop takedowns at a remarkable 76.9% clip, which ranks ninth among active middleweights. Imavov will want to pick his shots from distance, and if he can defend the early takedown attempts, he will likely have success.

It is shaping up to be an electric night in Paris and it will be fascinating to see which of these ascending middleweights can solidify themselves in the top five and threaten the champion.