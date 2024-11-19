Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC Macau

At UFC 300, Yan met strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event. While the fight didn’t go her way, the 35-year-old showed the heart and resilience of a champion. Despite nearly being stopped in the closing seconds of round one and being out grappled to a 10-8 score in the second, Yan rebounded in round three, scoring a knockdown to win the round on all three judges' scorecards.

And let’s not forget what earned Yan her title shot. Prior to getting 25 valuable minutes against the division’s best, Yan knocked out former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade in under two-and-a-half minutes. Before that, she withstood a grapple-heavy offense from Mackenzie Dern and out struck the Brazilian 113-61 en route to a majority decision.

This Saturday, Yan goes up against rising contender Ricci, who’s won six of her last seven, with her only loss in the last three years coming by way of split decision against Loopy Godinez in May of last year. Each time out, Ricci continues to improve, and that was evident in her last performance against Angela Hill in August.