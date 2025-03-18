Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC London

However, that was Błachowicz’s last definitive victory, as he lost his belt to Glover Teixeira seven months later. He did get his hand raised in May 2022 after his main event with Aleksandar Rakić, but that bout ended due to Rakić suffering a knee injury, which kept the “Rocket” out for nearly two years himself.

UFC LONDON FREE FIGHTS: Edwards vs Covington | Brady vs Burns

Błachowicz then received a chance to regain the title after Jiří Procházka vacated the title in 2022, but when he squared off with Ankaalev at UFC 282, he wasn’t able to bring it home, as they fought to a split draw. He fell further out of the race when he welcomed Pereira to the division, dropping a split decision at UFC 291, which he remains steadfast in feeling he won the fight.

That, following shoulder surgery and the subsequent recovery, brings Błachowicz to London, where it feels like he is very much defending his place in line for a shot at the belt and a rematch with Ankalaev.

Carlos Ulberg

For the better part of the last three years, no light heavyweight has been on a hotter streak than Ulberg. “Black Jag” bounced back from his debut loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu—his first loss as a professional—with nothing but resounding results.