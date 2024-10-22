Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Athletes
The countdown is on for former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev to finally step in the Octagon together. The two were originally slated to face each other in June in Saudi Arabia, but Chimaev had to withdraw from the bout due to illness.
Thankfully, for fight fans, the bout was rebooked at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway in Abu Dhabi this Saturday in a five round co-main event. The winner of this fight could find themselves knocking on the doorstep of a title fight.
Let’s take a closer look at this 185-pound matchup.
Robert Whittaker
Whittaker is no stranger to fights under the bright lights. He became the first Australian to win a UFC championship and has faced the best of the best in the 185-pound division throughout his entire career. He made his Octagon debut back in 2012, originally competing at welterweight, so he steps into the matchup with far more experience than Chimaev.
Since his debut, he has gone 17-5 inside the Octagon, facing the likes of Israel Adesanya, Darren Till, Dricus Du Plessis, Paulo Costa, and more. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt comes into the matchup on a two-fight win streak after falling to middleweight champion Du Plessis last July. His matchup against Chimaev marks his third fight of 2024. After defeating Costa at UFC 298, “The Reaper” faced Ikram Aliskerov on short notice after Chimaev’s withdrawal from their bout in June, and he passed that test with flying colors, knocking out Aliskerov in less than two minutes.
Whittaker has proven that he is dangerous wherever the fight goes, earning five of his 27 wins by submission and 11 by knockout. The 33-year-old has solidified himself an elite contender in the middleweight division once again and is hungry to stop the hype train of Chimaev.
Khamzat Chimaev
Chimaev stepped onto the scene in 2020 and has been on a tear in the UFC ever since. He has bounced back and forth between the welterweight and middleweight divisions, but after some issues on the scale back in 2022, Chimaev permanently moved up to the 185-pound division.
“Borz” has finished all but two of his 13 wins, going the distance with Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman in fights that are still being talked about by fight fans. Eight of those finishes have also come in the first round, with wins over Kevin Holland, Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert.
Chimaev’s biggest question mark is his inconsistency due to health issues. During his first year on the roster back in 2020, the 30-year-old fought four times. He fought once in 2021, twice in 2022 and only once in 2023. It’s always an exciting time when Chimaev steps in the Octagon, and this will be no different on Saturday night as he looks to move one inch closer to claiming UFC gold.
Meeting In The Middle
This fight is scheduled for five rounds, but it would be surprising if it went the whole 25 minutes. If it does make it into the championship rounds, it will be interesting to see how Chimaev’s cardio holds up, as this would be the first time he enters the fourth and fifth rounds in his UFC career. Currently, he has an average fight time of 6:27. Due to Whittaker’s experience in the UFC and the numerous main events he has had, his average fight time is much higher, at 13:33.
When looking at their striking, the two are fairly similar. Chimaev does have a higher striking accuracy at 58.8 percent, compared to Whittaker at 43 percent. In terms of strikes landed per minute, Chimaev once again has the higher number at 5.72, compared to 4.58.
Anywhere this fight goes will be interesting, but particularly if the fight does get to the ground, considering the takedown defense that both these middleweights are capable of. Chimaev has a 100 percent takedown defense accuracy, while Whittaker comes in at 82.9 percent. We are more likely to see Chimaev shoot for a takedown, as he has a takedown average of 3.99.
With Du Plessis sitting atop the throne, waiting for his new opponent, this is a huge matchup for the 185-pound division, and it should be an intriguing one for everyone watching.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.