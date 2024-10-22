Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

“Borz” has finished all but two of his 13 wins, going the distance with Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman in fights that are still being talked about by fight fans. Eight of those finishes have also come in the first round, with wins over Kevin Holland, Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert.

MORE UFC 308: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Coach Conversation: Topuria vs Holloway

Chimaev’s biggest question mark is his inconsistency due to health issues. During his first year on the roster back in 2020, the 30-year-old fought four times. He fought once in 2021, twice in 2022 and only once in 2023. It’s always an exciting time when Chimaev steps in the Octagon, and this will be no different on Saturday night as he looks to move one inch closer to claiming UFC gold.

Meeting In The Middle

This fight is scheduled for five rounds, but it would be surprising if it went the whole 25 minutes. If it does make it into the championship rounds, it will be interesting to see how Chimaev’s cardio holds up, as this would be the first time he enters the fourth and fifth rounds in his UFC career. Currently, he has an average fight time of 6:27. Due to Whittaker’s experience in the UFC and the numerous main events he has had, his average fight time is much higher, at 13:33.