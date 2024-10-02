Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

With an overall record of 16-9, Pennington has four wins by submission and one by knockout. She has the most fights in the women’s bantamweight division with 17 and has the second-most wins in the division with 12, behind Nunes, so she could tie Nunes with a win this weekend. The Colorado native has been shown to have some power behind her hands, as she holds the record for most significant strikes landed with 1,056.

Julianna Peña

Peña returns to the Octagon for the first time in two years, after an injury kept her on the sidelines. She is on the hunt to become a two-time champion after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, submitting Nunes at UFC 269 in December 2021. The two ran it back in Dallas at UFC 277, where Nunes defeated Peña by unanimous decision. The trilogy was set to be concluded in Vancouver last year, but Peña had to withdraw due to injury.

Despite being on the same season of The Ultimate Fighter as Pennington, the 35-year-old doesn’t have as many fights inside the Octagon, only having 10. She was the season 18 winner of the show, stopping Jessica Rakoczy in the first round. After that fight, she went on to rattle off three more wins before being submitted by Valentina Shevchenko.