Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

This fight always felt like it was going to get made again, and the fact that gold is on the line in the rematch makes it all the better.
When Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes were first booked back in July 2022, it seemed like the perfect matchup. Aspinall, to that point, ran through his first five UFC bouts, collecting finishes in each of them including five in the first round. He displayed fast, powerful striking, a high Fight IQ and high-level grappling in the approximately 15 minutes of Octagon time he collected to that point. He had also just collected a star-making submission win over Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC’s return to London four months prior. Blaydes, meanwhile, was - and still is - one of the top and most battle-tested heavyweights in the division. In his 15 previous UFC bouts since joining the promotion in April 2016, he only suffered losses to Francis Ngannou (twice) and Derrick Lewis. Otherwise, he more or less rag dolled and overpowered opponents with explosive wrestling and ever-improving grappling.
So, when the two finally lined up in the Octagon, tension and stakes were high, but Aspinall’s knee didn’t cooperate, and the injury ended the fight just 15 seconds into the action. Alas, more questions than answers, and those questions should all be answered on July 27 when the two fight for Aspinall’s interim heavyweight title, so let’s dive into all things regarding this co-main event.
Tom Aspinall
Since entering the UFC, Aspinall has shown a skill-level unique in the heavyweight division. His speed, technique and grappling prowess had him as a ready-made contender, and his results showed it. The 31-year-old, under the tutelage of his father Andy, earned his jiu jitsu black belt and won several competitions in the United Kingdom. He transitioned to martial arts in 2014 before making a short foray into the boxing world, but once he recommitted to the sport in 2019, it was a matter of time before he made it to the mixed martial arts leader.
In eight UFC bouts, Aspinall reached a second round just once when he submitted Andrei Arlovski a minute into the second frame. Even in that fight, he had the former champion badly rocked in the first round. Aspinall jumps off the page statistically. He boasts the shortest average fight time in UFC history (2:10) and also holds the top all-time spot in bottom position percentage (0.1 percent) and striking differential (+4.95). He also ranks third all-time in knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (3.46) and strikes landed per minute 7.72.
His most impressive performance came in the biggest fight of his life opposite Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 for the interim heavyweight title. Earlier that year, Aspinall successfully returned to action following his injury against Blaydes to knock out Marcin Tybura in just over a minute. That fight, which he accepted on short notice when Jon Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle, was even more impressive after Aspinall admitted to suffering a back injury in the short time leading up to the fight.
Curtis Blaydes
“Razor” has long occupied the title of “the best, other than” throughout his UFC career. Essentially, he seemed like the best heavyweight in the world when he wasn’t fighting Francis Ngannou. Blaydes, still just 33, has faced the best from the past and present from Allistair Overeem to Jailton Almeida. All along the way, the Chicago native has punished heavyweights with his relentless wrestling and ground-and-pound. The former NJCAA All-American wrestler tops the all-time heavyweight list in takedowns landed (62), top position time (1:06:09) and control time (1:20:15).
He isn’t just a wrestler, however. Blaydes has methodically built a striking attack that works with his speed and explosiveness, which he put on display against Junior Dos Santos and Chris Daukaus. When Blaydes is on his game, few heavyweights can match him.
Blaydes also responds to losses well. After each defeat in the Octagon, Blaydes proceeded to rip off at least three wins in a row. He did as much after his knockout loss to Pavlovich, halting the surging Jailton Almeida in the second round of their bout at UFC 299.
Meeting in the Middle
Aspinall repeatedly called Blaydes the “worst matchup” for him due to Blaydes’ athleticism, grappling ability and overall skillset. Aspinall’s consistency in that sentiment likely means the interim champion believes it more out of respect than fear, and it makes sense. On paper, Blaydes has all the tools to halt Aspinall’s trajectory toward heavyweight glory, and he has been tested myriad times on his slower road to a title shot.
Both men display high quality wrestling when shooting for takedowns, as well as stuffing them, although Aspinall likely has the superior and more dangerous game off his back given his jiu-jitsu credentials. That said, neither man has spent much, if any, time with another fighter in their guard. On the feet, Aspinall is the cleaner striker, but technique only means so much when the heavyweights are throwing around those 4oz gloves. Blaydes keeps things simple, but if he sits on a right hand, it can have devastating impact, and Aspinall has a tendency to lean back with his hands down when evading pressure. Granted, he does that because he is usually much faster with much better footwork than his opponent.
All in all, the interim heavyweight bout is absolutely fascinating, and the Manchester crowd is going to back “Tommy Aspinall” in full song once he makes the walk. Blaydes doesn’t mind playing a respectful spoiler, so it should be a barnburner for however long it lasts.
