Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Since entering the UFC, Aspinall has shown a skill-level unique in the heavyweight division. His speed, technique and grappling prowess had him as a ready-made contender, and his results showed it. The 31-year-old, under the tutelage of his father Andy, earned his jiu jitsu black belt and won several competitions in the United Kingdom. He transitioned to martial arts in 2014 before making a short foray into the boxing world, but once he recommitted to the sport in 2019, it was a matter of time before he made it to the mixed martial arts leader.

In eight UFC bouts, Aspinall reached a second round just once when he submitted Andrei Arlovski a minute into the second frame. Even in that fight, he had the former champion badly rocked in the first round. Aspinall jumps off the page statistically. He boasts the shortest average fight time in UFC history (2:10) and also holds the top all-time spot in bottom position percentage (0.1 percent) and striking differential (+4.95). He also ranks third all-time in knockdowns averaged per 15 minutes (3.46) and strikes landed per minute 7.72.

His most impressive performance came in the biggest fight of his life opposite Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 for the interim heavyweight title. Earlier that year, Aspinall successfully returned to action following his injury against Blaydes to knock out Marcin Tybura in just over a minute. That fight, which he accepted on short notice when Jon Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle, was even more impressive after Aspinall admitted to suffering a back injury in the short time leading up to the fight.

