 Skip to main content
Brian Ortega & Diego Lopes
Fight Coverage

Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Take A Closer Look At The Two Featherweights Set To Battle In Saturday’s Co-Main Event
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on X @MaddynThomas • Jun. 26, 2024

International Fight Week in Las Vegas is always an action-packed week, capped off by an unforgettable card on Saturday night. This year is no different, as a light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka sits atop the card. But before they throw down, an exciting featherweight clash is on deck in the co-main event. 

Jiu-jitsu artists square off when No. 3 ranked contender Brian Ortega takes on rising star Diego Lopes in a co-headliner that was announced just two weeks ago. 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Let’s take an in-depth look at this featherweight matchup. 

Brian Ortega 

Former title challenger Brian Ortega returned to action earlier this year in February after suffering an injury during his fight against Yair Rodriguez in July 2022. His return in Mexico City came against Rodriguez and he secured a huge third-round submission over “El Pantera” keeping him right in the mix of contenders at the top of the division. 

Brian Ortega kicks Yair Rodriguez of Mexico in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Brian Ortega kicks Yair Rodriguez of Mexico in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Ortega comes into the bout with far more UFC experience than Lopes, making his debut back in 2014, while this is only Lopes’ fifth UFC fight. During his UFC career, Ortega has gone 8-3, with one no contest. He has three of those eight wins by knockout and four by submission. “T-City” is known for his success on the ground, and it’s one of the reasons this matchup so exciting. 

Diego Lopes  

Just five fights into his UFC career, Diego Lopes has made a name for himself and has quickly become a fan favorite. He made his UFC debut last May against Movsar Evloev on five days’ notice, and despite losing by decision, he found success multiple times against Evloev, putting him on the radar as a new threat in the featherweight division. 

Diego Lopes Fight Week Interview | UFC 303
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Diego Lopes Fight Week Interview | UFC 303
/

Since then, he has gone to secure first-round stoppages in his last three fights, with two knockouts and one submission. Even though he doesn’t have the overall experience in the Octagon to match Ortega’s, he does come into the bout with 30 professional fights, 24 of which have been victories. The jiu-jitsu black belt scored 12 of his 24 wins by submission, with 10 of them by knockout. 

Meeting In The Middle  

Both of these featherweights have proven that no matter where this fight goes, it will always be entertaining to watch. Lopes has managed to earn all of his wins in under two minutes, making his average fight just slightly under five minutes, while Ortega has an average fight of about 13 minutes. 

UFC 303 Embedded 

Lopes has a higher striking accuracy of 61.8 percent, while Ortega’s is only at 38.6 percent, but that doesn’t mean Ortega doesn’t present threats on the feet. Ortega has proven his durability to last in fights, which could go to his advantage if the fight enters deep waters. 

Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Pat Sabatini in a featherweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Pat Sabatini in a featherweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Because of Lopes’ ability to get opponents out of the Octagon quickly, he averages 0 takedowns per 15 minutes, while Ortega has an average of 1.17 takedowns. They’re evenly matched in takedown defense, with Lopes sitting at 50 percent and Ortega at 57.7 percent. 

This fight against “T-City” is Lopes’ biggest test to date and with a new champion atop the division, a win could put either man right in the mix of contenders for Ilia Topuria. The matchup between Ortega and Lopes may have been a co-main event that came together within a matter of weeks, but it’ll be one that fans won’t want to miss. 

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Brian Ortega
Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes
Embedded

UFC 303 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 In Las Vegas, Nevada On June 29, 2024

More
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…

VIP And General Admission Tickets On Sale now; Event To Stream Exclusively Around The Globe Live And Free On Rumble 

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC | Watch NOW On The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video