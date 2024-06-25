Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Jiu-jitsu artists square off when No. 3 ranked contender Brian Ortega takes on rising star Diego Lopes in a co-headliner that was announced just two weeks ago.

Let’s take an in-depth look at this featherweight matchup.

Brian Ortega

Former title challenger Brian Ortega returned to action earlier this year in February after suffering an injury during his fight against Yair Rodriguez in July 2022. His return in Mexico City came against Rodriguez and he secured a huge third-round submission over “El Pantera” keeping him right in the mix of contenders at the top of the division.