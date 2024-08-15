Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 305: Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

After earning an interim title shot of the back off three consecutive wins, Kara-France is now looking at more than two years without getting his hand raised, so the pressure is on to get back to the good in Perth. The bout is Kara-France’s first in Australia since he took a split decision win over Raulian Paiva in Melbourne at UFC 234, and he is certainly relishing the chance to fight close to home. He has shown himself as one of the premier knockout artists at 125 pounds, with the defensive grappling and patience on the feet to make him truly elite when he puts it all together. Other than Albazi, his only losses came to former champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Brandon Royval (in an outright wild fight), so his matchup with Erceg is one he needs to ace in order to reestablish his place near the top of the division’s hierarchy.

While he does have a loss to Pantoja on his record (who doesn’t, at this point?), that came on The Ultimate Fighter almost eight years ago, so Kara-France does have a chance to catapult himself to the inside track of a title shot with a big performance in Perth.

Steve Erceg