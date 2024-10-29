Co-Main Event Spotlight | Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas

The 25-year-old Blanchfield had something of a prodigious rise up the flyweight rankings. The jiu jitsu black belt and Eddie Bravo Invitational Champion made her debut as a 22-year-old in September 2021 and racked up three wins, including one submission, in the span of nine months, setting her up for what many consider a breakout performance at UFC 281.

Fighting close to her New Jersey home in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, she faced Molly McCann, who was coming off back-to-back highlight reel knockouts in March and July. Despite lots of the crowd backing the Liverpool native, Blanchfield lived up to her “Cold Blooded” nickname, taking McCann down with ease and submitting her shortly after with a kimura from the crucifix position. She got up, dusted off her shoulders, and rightly announced herself as a real force in the Top 10, despite her youth.

Four short months later, she found herself in a main event, facing former champion Jéssica Andrade. She faced some adversity in the first round, but turning to her bread-and-butter, Blanchfield dragged Andrade to the ground and submitted her 97 seconds into the second round. Forget Top 10 status; Blanchfield showed she was a title contender. She solidified that claim with a gritty decision win over Taila Santos, setting her up for a No. 1 contender fight while Grasso and Shevchenko sorted out their rivalry.

Headlining a card in Atlantic City, Blanchfield fell short against Fiorot. She could not solve the mixture of strength and technique Fiorot presented in the Octagon over the course of 25 minutes, but it didn’t wholly knock her out of the picture.

