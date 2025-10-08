Co-Main Event Spotlight | Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson

In a division full of personalities, Jackson chooses a quieter demeanor, one who lets his fighting do all of the talking. Despite his success, his biggest hurdle in gaining momentum with the fanbase is probably his activity level. Since earning his contract in 2018, Jackson fought multiple times in a year just three times, and he fought once per year from 2022 until 2025. His fight with Figueiredo breaks that streak, and ideally, fights will come together more quickly as he moves up the rankings.

As far as his work in the Octagon, Jackson is excellent. With a base in wrestling (he was once on a path toward the Olympics) and rapidly improving striking, Jackson is a problem in all areas. His most impressive performances came in 2023 and 2024 when he scored first-round knockout wins over Rani Yahya and Da’Mon Blackshear, the latter of which came 18 seconds into the fight.

With a couple of bonuses under his belt and a win over Daniel Marcos in May 2025, Jackson could finally start receiving the flowers he deserves should he put away Figueiredo.

Meeting in the Middle