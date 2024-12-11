Co-Main Spotlight | Cub Swanson vs Billy Quarantillo

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“Killer” Cub continues to keep Father Time at bay. The 41-year-old has taken a small step back from frequent competition, and December 14th’s bout will be just the second time he will compete twice in a calendar year since 2020. That said, when he does make the walk, he still brings that suave, action-friendly style to the Octagon.

His motivation to compete resides in his love for the game, and while he has shifted a lot of his focus to coaching and pushing younger fighters in the right direction, Swanson also has a chance to continuously etch his name in the record books. He currently sits tied with Max Holloway for the most performance bonuses in UFC featherweight history (10) and is tied with Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes for the second-most knockouts in the division’s history (six).

Swanson regularly still flashes brilliance and grit, and whether it comes in the form of his dominant knockout win over Darren Elkins or a razor-close split decision loss to Andre Fili, he remains quality entertainment 43 fights into his career.

Billy Quarantillo