Co-Main Event Spotlight | Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane | UFC Freedom 250

His arrival came with a ready-made narrative. The Brazilian came into the UFC with a reputation as a ferocious knockout artist, and as the nemesis of Israel Adesanya. His rivalry with “The Last Stylebender” defined the first chapters of his UFC career as he blasted his way to a meeting with his old rival off the back of successive victories over Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva, and future middleweight champion Sean Strickland. His first-round finish of Strickland earned him a shot at Adesanya at UFC 281, where a fifth-round standing TKO gave the Brazilian his fourth-straight UFC victory, and saw him capture the undisputed middleweight crown.

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Defeat to Adesanya in the rematch at UFC 287 prompted Pereira to move up to light heavyweight where he embarked on a remarkable five-fight run that saw him capture the 205-pound title and defend it three times in the space of 15 months. During that run, Pereira defeated former light heavyweight champions Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka (twice) and Jamahal Hill, as well as hard-hitting contender Khalil Rountree as he enjoyed the best form of his UFC career. After he was edged out on the scorecards by Magomed Ankalaev while fighting injured at UFC 313, Pereira returned fully fit at UFC 320 to knock out Ankalaev in 80 seconds to reclaim the light heavyweight throne.

Despite cementing himself as the best light heavyweight on the planet, Pereira isn’t done. He opted to relinquish the 205-pound crown and move up to heavyweight to begin a new quest – to capture UFC gold in a third weight class. With undisputed champion Tom Aspinall forced onto the sidelines after undergoing double eye surgery, UFC officials introduced an interim title to keep the division moving with Pereira facing France’s Gane to take up that interim mantle.