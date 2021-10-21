Co-Main Event Preview: Grant Dawson vs Ricky Glenn

Returning from a two-and-a-half-year absence with a 37-second knockout win in June, Ricky Glenn was primed to jump on a short-notice opportunity and face anyone that would help expedite his climb up the lightweight ranks.

After Dawson’s early October date with ranked veteran Diego Ferreira fell through, Glenn was tabbed to take on the surging Contender Series alum in an intriguing clash of Midwest talents looking to forge ahead in the ultra-competitive 155-pound weight class that serves as the co-main event of this weekend’s fight card at the UFC APEX.

“I really like this matchup and the spot that we’re in, the co-main event,” said Dawson, who enters Saturday’s contest with a 5-0 mark inside the Octagon and a 17-1 record overall. “It’s not a super-big card, so that makes it easy for both of us to win bonus money if we have a Fight of the Night or a Performance of the Night, which I think is very possible, so I’m very happy with everything that is going on.”

The 27-year-old hasn’t had the rapid rise through the ranks that some of his fellow graduates from the annual talent search series have enjoyed in recent years, but over the last two-and-a-half years, the Glory MMA & Fitness representative has established himself as one of the top emerging names on the UFC roster, earning finishes in three of his last four fights as he’s transitioned into competing in the lightweight division.

It’s been a slow and steady burn for Dawson, who wouldn’t have it any other way.