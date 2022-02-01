The Climb Continues For Kyle Dake

“I was really good at failing,” Dan Hodge Trophy winner, Kyle Dake said. “Every time I failed, whether it was a loss from a wrestling match, or I couldn’t accomplish a small goal that I set for myself in the practice room, I never got too down on myself. I dusted myself off, got back up and went back at it.”

Despite being in the conversation for most accomplished wrestler ever, Dake feels that his accomplishments have never stemmed from superhuman wrestling genetics or a God-given ability that only he was blessed with. Regardless of what failure he may have run into the day before, he’s always been one of the hardest working athletes in the gym.

As much physical discipline as it has taken Dake over the years, he also credits his mental discipline for getting him where he is today. All the matches that some may have lost before they started were just another day at the office for the Cornell grad.

“I would say that I’m just like any other human but I’m just extremely focused on completing a task, challenging myself and dealing with adversity,” Dake said. “When I won, I just viewed it as just another wrestling match. I didn’t make it bigger than it was, and in doing so it allowed me to perform at the highest level I could possibly perform at; whereas if I made it this huge thing and got caught up in the madness of it, I feel like I probably wouldn’t have had much success”

When some people fail or lose, they can attribute it to a certain flaw or bad habit that they’ve picked up, whether mechanically or in their personal lives. Steering clear of introducing distractions and bad habits before they ever have an opportunity to derail success has always been another mindset that’s set Dake apart from others.