A Clean Slate For Liz Carmouche

“I believe it was the second round where I was able to cut her with an up-kick. And because of the location of it, over her eye, and the excessive amount of blood, they had to stop the fight. It was non-stop. We were both covered in her blood. The mats were covered in her blood. So there was just no way we could go on.”

It was a scene not for the faint of heart, but Carmouche left Oklahoma with the TKO victory and the distinction of being the only fighter outside of Amanda Nunes to deal Shevchenko a loss. It was a victory that would continue Carmouche’s arc as a budding phenom in the sport, but she dismisses any notion that their curious first meeting will have any bearing on their rematch this Saturday.

Sure, the setting might not be a remote reservation, but the situation will be very similar one, as Carmouche enters the fight as an underdog against a polished, dominant foe. Doesn’t the fact that she bested her once with an inferior skillset give her the slightest mental edge?

“It’s not something that I even bring into this fight. I was so green to fighting and training at that time. I knew very little. We’ve both adapted so much as fighters and grown so much--it was even in a different weight class—that I consider this a clean slate. I’m just going in there with a whole new mindset.”