Clayton Carpenter | Rebound In Rio

Carpenter went 6-1 as an amateur, turned pro in 2019 and raced to 5-0, including a hat-trick of wins under the LFA banner. That run earned him a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022 where his unanimous decision victory over Edgar Chairez earned him a UFC contract.

Carpenter’s first two appearances in the UFC were hugely impressive as he finished Juancamilo Ronderos and Lucas Rocha, both via rear-naked choke.

Those wins saw him fast-tracked into a bout with the highly-touted Russian contender Tagir Ulanbekov. The fight didn’t go Carpenter’s way as he lost a unanimous decision at UFC 311, but after battling with opposition that currently sits in the UFC’s flyweight rankings, he now knows what’s needed to make that progression towards the top tier of the division.