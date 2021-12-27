Clay Guida Relishes Underdog Role In Grappling Tournament

Is Clay Guida the underdog in his upcoming BJJ match with Billy Quarantillo at Fury Pro Grappling 3?

Probably, but that’s right where he wants to be.

Two days after returning from a vacation in Mexico to celebrate his 40th birthday and his parents’ 45th wedding anniversary, Clay Guida got word that there was an opportunity to grapple UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo at Fury Pro Grappling 3. No part of Guida hesitated. Yes. Yes. Yes.

“Billy Q is so much fun to watch,” Guida said. “I’ve watched a handful of his fights and he’s such a sparkplug. He is just a firecracker. High-paced, super active. I feel like every time I watch him fight it’s Fight of the Night or potential Fight of the Night. That kid’s just pure entertainment. When you get two guys like us rolling around it’s going to be a great matchup.”