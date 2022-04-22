Clay Guida Is Never Satisfied

“I haven’t gotten here by myself. I’ve had such an amazing support system: so many awesome coaches, teammates, instructors, trainers, family, friends, and fans that have been a part of it. The UFC, the people behind the scenes that don’t get the recognition, all of these people are the ones I do this for. They got me here and they’re the ones who are gonna keep this going.”

After an unbelievable, albeit vintage-Clay-Guida, showing in the Octagon just over four months ago, which saw “The Carpenter” submit fourth-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Leonardo Santos, it’s difficult not to let the mind wander to what Guida could possibly have up his sleeve for this next one.

“We have a lot of wins by rear-naked choke, so don’t be surprised to see it again,” the 40-year-old said. “We like to get (the fight) to the ground, put on a ground-and-pound clinic and put on a wrestling clinic, so don’t be surprised to see our hand raised after another big finish.”

After securing his first win by finish in nearly four years — a submission which also earned him his tenth career fight night bonus — Guida is set on reminding everyone just how dangerous his ground game really is.

“From white belt to black belt, it doesn’t matter,” Guida explained when asked how it felt to lock up his coveted rear-naked choke against a multi-time IBJJF world champion in Santos. “I’m a white belt, but I’m a wrestler. That’s the creed that I live by. Wrestling is what won that fight that night, and that’s what’s going to win us the fight on Saturday. I don’t care what you’ve done, what your accolades are outside of the cage. Once you step into that Octagon, it’s a whole new ballgame.”