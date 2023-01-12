Claudio Ribeiro’s Time To Roar

His sensational knockout win on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series and a subsequent UFC contract was a culmination of hard work 13 years in the making.

Ribeiro’s MMA talents really started on the dance floor, as the 30-year-old’s passion for dancing helped establish quick feet and fluid body movement.

“I started dancing Axé, then hip hop, and today I dance funk. We dance everything in Brazil, don’t we?” Ribeiro joked with UFC.com. “Dancing helps motor coordination, so when I went to martial arts, I learned everything so fast. I started with boxing and then went on to MMA and this has been my life since.”