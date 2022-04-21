Claudio Puelles Ready To Turn Some Heads

“This fight really motivates me. It’s been a long journey for me,” as he says this, he smiles and catches himself, nodding to Guida’s 55 professional fights vs his own 14.

“I know his has been like, four times mine. But I’m on my way up and this is next for me. It’s a fight that people are going to remember. That’s what I’ve been looking for, for a long time.”

The waiting, as the song goes, is the hardest part. Despite his still-tender age, Puelles has spent much of his career waiting. Logistics, pandemics and plain old bad luck sometimes resulted in full years passing between bouts. But since relocating to Florida’s Sanford MMA, “El Nino” was able to put together two wins in 2021, bringing his current win streak to four.

“I’ve been looking to be consistent for a long time. I’ve struggled with that, for sure. I don’t want to say ‘I’m back’ because I never felt like I left. But I’m here now. There’s no stopping me.”

Guida will easily be Puelles’ biggest, highest-profile test to date, and it’s precisely the type of moment he dreamed about in all those years of waiting.

RELATED: Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos

“He’s a warrior, for sure. He’s one of the tough guys. That’s why I’m happy, because I’m getting a tough guy. The last guy I fought was very tough, too, but Clay has more of a name, so that’s awesome for me. I’m fighting someone tough and if I don’t finish him, he’s going to give me a hard three-round war. So I’m looking forward to it.”