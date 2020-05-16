Claudia Gadelha Welcomes Every Challenge

“I feel like a lot of things happened in the last years of my career,” began the Brazilian veteran. “I lost some fights that I shouldn’t have lost, I went through a lot of challenges switching camps and moving to America, and I feel like I haven’t performed the way I wanted to and that’s probably why they don’t mention me the way they should.

“But I’m working on getting back to the Claudia that was beating everybody and I feel like I’m there,” she added. “I have the right people around me now, I have the right mentality about the sport, and I’m so experienced — 22 fights and I’ve fought everybody — so I’m good to go. I’m going to perform the way I really want to now.”

The 31-year-old Brazilian arrives in Las Vegas on a tidy two-fight winning streak, having outworked Randa Markos at UFC 239 and edged out Angela Hill in one of the more hotly debated decisions of the year early in May. Those victories coincide with Gadelha shifting her training camp to New Jersey to work with Mark Henry, Ricardo Almeida, and the rest of the crew commonly referred to as “The Iron Army.”