Claudia Gadelha Has Found Her Home

“I work with results,” said Gadelha. “When things are not giving me the result I want, I know something is wrong because I’m a fighter that works hard every day.

“Nobody has to tell me, ‘Hey Claudia, you have to wake up and go to the gym twice today.’ I know what I have to do. I work my ass off every day and I try to get better every day, but sometimes you don’t find the right connections. Like I said, I trained with the same team for 10 years, I left and I didn’t know what to do.

“I felt like I needed a team to feel like my family and they really want to help me, see me growing as an athlete and a person and that’s what I’ve done to change what is happening to me in the Octagon, change the negative results.”

Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, Gadelha gets the opportunity to showcase the results of her most recent change of address in a showdown with Markos, the Iraqi-born Canadian who has been a fixture in the division since making a surprise run to the semifinals on Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter.

“I know she’s tough; she keeps walking forward the whole time,” Gadelha said of Markos, who enters off a first-round submission win over Angela Hill in March and sports a symmetrical 5-5-1 record in 11 Octagon appearance. “She’s always looking to win and she doesn’t give up.

“She’s a tough fighter, a skilled fighter and she’s fought the top fighters in the division,” she added, “and I think it’s a great matchup for me.”

Despite her recent struggles, Gadelha doesn’t see her bout with Markos as a must-win venture or feel that there is any additional pressure on her to perform on Saturday night.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove,” she said quickly, swatting away a question about being under the gun to prove she is still a contender like an annoying fly buzzing around her head. “I’ve been fighting for over 10 years. I’m a pioneer in the sport.