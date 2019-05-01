Claudia Gadelha Finds Her Winning Formula

MORE UFC 246: McGregor’s Best Finishes | Oleinik Honored | The Real Brian Kelleher | Pennington’s Passion | Modafferi & Sodiq Yusuff on Unfiltered | Cowboy Through The Years | How To Watch And Order UFC 246

The tight contest gave birth to a rivalry, one that only grew more intense when Jedrzejczyk claimed the strawweight title and started laying waste to the division. They landed as opposing coaches on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, where fighters from Team Gadelha earned six of eight semifinal spots across the two competitions, including all four in the women’s strawweight bracket, with “Team CG” representatives Andrew Sanchez and Tatiana Suarez emerging victorious in the end.

While members of Gadelha’s squad took home the TUF trophies, their coach couldn’t wrestle the belt away from Jedrzejczyk, fading after a strong start en route to ultimately losing a unanimous decision. Soon after, she parted ways with her long-time team at Nova Uniao, kicking off a nomadic two-plus-year period where the talented fighter struggled to find consistency and dealt with declining motivation.

“I’ve been competing in jiu-jitsu since I was 14 years old,” said Gadelha, who made her professional MMA debut in June 2008 and posted wins over future UFC talents Kalindra Faria and Valerie Letourneau long before crossing the threshold into the Octagon for the first time. “I left the city where I lived to move to Rio when I was 18 to become a professional fighter, then, after 10 years, moved to America to try and find better training.

“All of that is very, very challenging and I feel like in trying to find myself, I lost myself,” added the 31-year-old. “In trying to come all the way to America by myself, literally — no family, no friends — it was a big challenge and I wasn’t happy.

“I went to Albuquerque and I wasn’t happy with my life or the city. I had good training, but my personal life was a mess. So I moved to Vegas and started liking America a little more because I love Vegas; it’s my favorite place. But it’s a lot of changes in three years and that’s what made me kind of lose my motivation.”

All of that has changed since connecting with Henry, Almeida and the all-star cast of fighters in New Jersey, as has Gadelha’s approach inside the cage.