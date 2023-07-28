CJ Vergara Wants To Show A New Level Of Maturity

Vergara, who is from San Antonio, was amped to deliver the performance of a lifetime in front of his home crowd. But things didn’t start the way he imagined. The budding flyweight was dropped multiple times in the first round of his bout with Daniel Lacerda. He was somehow able to make it to the bell and to the second round.

“In between round one and round two my coaches were talking to me and snapping out of that state of being completely out of it,” Vergara told UFC.com. “It’s a pretty burned-in memory.”

The 32-year-old came out in the second round and poured it on Lacerda en route to a TKO finish. It was a truly remarkable display of heart and toughness from Vergara, and he and the Brazilian earned Fight of the Night honors for their back-and-forth battle.

Although the fight didn’t play out how he wanted, Vergara believes that night was a turning point in his MMA career.