CJ Vergara: This Is My Church

San Antonio’s Vergara takes on promotional newcomer Ramazan Temirov at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira this weekend at the UFC APEX. And, despite experiencing the bitter taste of defeat last time out, he’s returning to action refreshed and ready to go.

Vergara’s last outing saw him lose a unanimous decision to Asu Almabayev at UFC 299 back in March. Since then, he’s used the time to take his training, and his knowledge of his own body, to the next level, with the aid of the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

“It was great,” he told UFC.com.

“I spent a month here at the APEX and was able to train with some really solid people. I made some new connections, trained with Cody Garbrandt, trained with Polyana Viana and couple other people on the roster, so I was able to get the full Vegas experience of training at the Performance Institute, before going back home and finishing a couple weeks there to gameplan and all that.”

For Vergara, having access to the state-of-the-art facilities at the UFC PI was a little like being a kid at Christmas, as he tried his best to take full advantage of everything it has to offer – even if it meant getting there first thing in the morning each day.

“I’d show up at like 8am and we did all the scans,” he enthused.