CJ Vergara Connected All The Dots

It marked the first time the flyweight had been finished by strikes and it stung a little more than others.

“I've heard it over and over that you learn the most from the failures and I've had plenty of failures, but never one quite that extreme to where I got finished in the first round and was just completely dominated in that fashion,” Vergara said. “It led to a different level of self-reflection that I hadn't hit quite yet in my journey. From that, I really evaluated myself and what changes I could have made that I didn't and from that became the best version of myself that I've seen within. Now I'm excited to display that version of myself and to do it here in Mexico City.”

The 33-year-old is ready to get things back on track when he faces Mexico’s Edgar Chairez Saturday night in Mexico City. Even though he was born in Texas, Vergara has a lot of roots to Mexico and is excited to put on a show for the crowd inside Arena CDMX.